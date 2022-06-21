Former MLB Pitcher Kyle Farnsworth Now Looks Like A Middle-Aged Arnold Schwarzenegger

Former MLB pitcher Kyle Farnsworth thew gas and was never a small guy, but he’s now practically unrecognizable. Dude is jacked and competing as a bodybuilder this weekend at the Sheru Classic at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando.

Ex-MLB pitcher Kyle Farnsworth showed off his new insanely ripped physique … announcing he's competing as a bodybuilder this weekend!! https://t.co/aVeoQHPbuV — TMZ (@TMZ) June 21, 2022

The 46-year-old former Yankees pitcher shared this mirror picture along with a couple words about how he got here.

“Very rare gym bathroom selfie,” Farnsworth tweeted. “4 days out to my first body building competition. Classic Physique. These past few days have been fun with no carbs!” #classicphysique #bodybuilding #pitcherswholift #npc #southernnational #hardwork #tats #sheruclassic

Given the hashtags, this is absolutely not a rare gym bathroom selfie. But if we looked like Dave Bautista from Guardians Of The Galaxy, we probably wouldn’t be as reluctant to stand in front of a camera. And we’re not saying the ballooned up body builders look better than a regular in shape dude — it at least proves Farnsworth gets after it at the gym. Good for him.