Arnold Schwarzenegger: Democrats ‘Want To F**k Up Every City In America’

Arnold Schwarzenegger is crystal clear with his thoughts on Democrats:

They’re set to destroy major cities in America.

Crime issues, homelessness, open air drug markets and much more are sweeping across many major cities in America.

For example, Washington D.C. hit 200 homicides on the year before the month of September even ended. Violence and crime is out of control.

Arnold Schwarzenegger claims Democrats want to destroy American cities. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Schwarzenegger thinks you can pin the blame directly on Democrats for the downward spiral of major American cities they want to “ruin.”

“That’s what the Democrats would say. We are about ruining the cities. We want to f**k up every city in America. That seems to be the theme right now,” Schwarzenegger said during an interview with Rob Lowe, according to Mediaite.

When Lowe asked the famous actor why Democrats want to destroy cities, Schwarzenegger responded with, “I have no idea.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t holding back.

It’s clear Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t a fan of Democrats, and he couldn’t care less who knows it. Obviously that shouldn’t surprise anyone. He was the Republican Governor of California.

The reality is that big cities are becoming flooded with more and more problems. There are too many examples to choose from.

A mob of mostly young men overtook Chicago, Philadelphia was recently consumed by violence and things are so bad in San Francisco that ice cream needs to be locked up. Those are three quick examples off the top of my head of cities controlled by Democrats.

If we go back to 2020, there were nonstop riots and carnage across America. Again, almost exclusively in Democrat controlled areas. Why is that? Why isn’t there mass violence and carnage in Republican controlled cities? Do you see mobs running through Jacksonville, Florida? No, you don’t, but you see it on a semi-regular basis in Democrat cities.

That’s Arnold Schwarzenegger’s claim, and he’s not incorrect.

Cities across America were burned up during the summer of 2020. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

There are many ways to curb the situation, but the first way would be to not let criminals do whatever they want. Make criminals scared of society and our laws instead of innocent people being scared of criminals. Start there and don’t stop until the problem is stamped out.