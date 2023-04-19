Illinois Lawmaker Justifies Violence And Carnage In Chicago, Calls It ‘Mass Protest’

Videos by OutKick

Illinois state senator Robert Peters thinks mobs of people running around terrorizing Chicago is merely a simple protest.

A mob of mostly younger people roamed the city this past weekend unleashing chaos and violence, and it looked like a scene out of “The Purge” films.

In downtown Chicago this weekend, SEVERAL innocent people were ROBBED, BEATEN, TERRORIZED, and had their cars DESTROYED by a mob of 300+ teens.



The Mayor-elect’s response?



He defended the mob’s actions, saying they’ve been “starved of opportunities”



Chicago is doomed. pic.twitter.com/eSI89j2HZJ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 17, 2023

One incredibly horrifying video shows a mob of young males beating and terrorizing a defenseless woman as she screams out.

You can watch the video below, but be warned it’s incredibly disturbing.

White woman in Chicago attacked by black teens as she tries to enter her apartment #ChicagoRiots #DemocratsAreDestroyingAmerica pic.twitter.com/qTWdmISygA — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) April 18, 2023

While most people were horrified and outraged by the scenes that unfolded over the weekend, Peters sees it as nothing more than a little protesting.

“I would look at the behavior of young people as a political act and statement. It’s a mass protest against poverty and segregation,” the Illinois state senator tweeted.

Since I’m a glutton for punishment and I’m sure I’m gonna get the most unhinged, crime weirdo replies but:



I would look at the behavior of young people as a political act and statement. It’s a mass protest against poverty and segregation.



Rest in peace to my mentions. — Robert Peters (@RobertJPeters) April 16, 2023

Robert Peters should be ashamed of her Chicago tweet.

Let’s be crystal clear, what happened in Chicago over the weekend wasn’t a protest of any kind about anything.

It was violence unleashed. It’s the kind of actions you see in failed states. There’s no way around it. Don’t spin zone the situation to be about “poverty and segregation.” First off, there’s not any part of America where segregation is legal and it’s been that way since the mid-1960s. Of course, Peters knows this, but just doesn’t care.

Second, being poor isn’t an excuse for beating the living daylights out of people, destroying property, terrorizing people and running around causing carnage and chaos.

Chicago saw an incredible amount of violence over the weekend. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

That mindset is a textbook example of bigotry of low expectations. The argument she’s trying to make – and failing in doing so – is that these kids are apparently so dumb and poor that they just don’t know better. That, my friends, is wildly bigoted and racist.

If you’re a teenager in America, you know damn well cornering a defenseless woman and beating her is wrong. You know that by the age of six. Don’t pretend otherwise.

Something must be done about the violence and chaos.

Unfortunately, Chicago mayor-elect Brandon Johnson doesn’t appear ready to do the job. After the riot, he said in part that it “is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities,” according to Yahoo.

That’s not going to get the job done. This is the United States of America. You have the right to protest. It’s a proud American right. You do not have the right to hurt people, destroy property and try to take over or shut down a city.

Criminals have been treated with kid gloves in big cities for far too long, and people like Robert Peters have only made the situation worse.

A violent mob took over Chicago this weekend, and Peters’ answer isn’t to let police do their job. It’s to justify the carnage. Do you see what’s happening? This weak mindset isn’t a flaw. It’s a feature. Some politicians don’t mind the chaos.

Will Chicago police crack down on violence? (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)”n

Something must change or this situation will only get worse across America. Unfortunately, Chicago and Illinois just don’t appear to have the leadership.