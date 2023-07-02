Videos by OutKick

As Texas football looks ahead to 2023, the Longhorns have one of the most talented quarterback rooms in the country. Talent aside, they have one of the most jacked rooms in the country.

Entering fall camp, Steve Sarkisian has six quarterbacks on his roster:

Redshirt sophomore Quinn Ewers Former five-star, No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2021

Redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy Former four-star recruit in the Class of 2022 Texas ponied up significant NIL money to keep him in Austin

Freshman Arch Manning Former five-star, No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2023 … Arch Manning …

Redshirt sophomore Charles Wright Former three-star recruit in the Class of 2021

True junior Cole Lourd Former three-star recruit in the Class of 2021

True sophomore Joe Tatum Preferred Walk-On



As things stand, it will be Ewers, Murphy and Manning as one, two, and three on the depth chart. Manning will likely redshirt and the hope is that he will not have to be thrust into the starting job as a freshman. He isn’t quite ready yet.

Wright, Lourd and Tatum serve as depth pieces.

Regardless of each of their roles, all six quarterbacks have been putting in serious work during the offseason. Falls camp is right around the corner and the half-dozen signal-callers are ripped.

Texas’ quarterbacks have been hitting the weight room.

It was reported that Ewers had packed on some weight over the last few months and that is certainly true. Manning, who arrived as a strong — but scrawny — early enrollee, looks much bigger.

Murphy, who posted a photo of the (five of six) Longhorns quarterbacks to Twitter, is an alien.

Left to right: Maalik Murphy, Joe Tatum, Charles Wright, Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers

(Image courtesy: @SmvOperator/Twitter)

Murphy is listed at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds. He looks closer to 245 and it seems like he could easily could eat his teammates for breakfast.

Manning is listed at 6-foot-4, 212 pounds. His listed weight may have been a slight stretch before, but he looks every bit of 212 (or more) after getting on a college strength and nutrition program.

Ewers, 6-foot-2, is listed at 204 pounds. He is definitely up to 210 or greater.

Texas has the strongest quarterback room in the country. Will the offseason work translate to wins?