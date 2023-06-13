Quinn Ewers Packs On Weight During Business-First Offseason After Pow Wow With Steve Sarkisian

Videos by OutKick

Quinn Ewers’ first season at Texas did not go how he, his teammates or head coach, Steve Sarkisian, had hoped. The Longhorns began the year with the Big 12 title in sight, went 8-5, and lost the Alamo Bowl.

Ewers completed 58.1% of his passes for 2,177 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions. There were flashes of greatness.

People don’t understand how ridiculous of a throw this is from Quinn Ewers pic.twitter.com/2SeOjBH2tV — MattBeGreat (@mattbegreatyt) October 8, 2022

But there was also this:

The former No. 1 overall recruit in his class had an up-and-down year, but spent most of his first season in Austin dealing with an AC joint injury that he suffered in Week 2 against Alabama. He wasn’t himself.

Now, ahead of his redshirt sophomore season, Ewers is feeling — and looking — completely different.

Sarkisian and Ewers had a lot of conversations about last season and how to move forward. A large emphasis was placed on “looking the part” and he even cut his legendary mullet.

It’s all business, no party.

And then, even if it was largely unearned and ill-informed, there was a lot of chatter about the possibility of Arch Manning arriving on campus and taking the starting job from the incumbent. Texas also spent a lot of NIL money to keep former four-star backup Maalik Murphy on campus.

Ewers silenced all of that noise during spring practice. He was fully healthy and won the starting job outright. The outside narratives lit a fire under him.

Quinn Ewers’ grind continues.

According to Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.com, Ewers did not get comfortable after earning his role. The work has continued through the offseason and once source described him as “shredded.”

Quinn Ewers hit the weight room hard.

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Ewers has been packing on the muscle. After being listed at 204 pounds for the spring game just a few months ago, the 20-year-old is reportedly up to 210.

[Ewers] dedicated himself in the weight room and his diet […] There is a dedication to ‘I want to be the best, I want to get better.’ — Anwar Richardson, via McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning

Richardson even mentioned that Ewers has a six-pack. Does that translate to solid quarterback play? Absolutely not. It is just another indicator that Ewers has really focused on becoming the best athlete that he can be.

He has been the first one in, and the last one out. The team has gravitated toward that mentality.

To improve upon an 8-5 season, it’s no secret that Ewers will have to lead the charge. It sounds like he is doing everything that he can to take the next step, both for himself and his team.