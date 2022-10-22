Arch Manning’s senior night could not have gone any better. Isidore Newman not only one the game in dominant fashion, but the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit broke yet another school record.

The Greenies entered the week with only one loss to one of Louisiana’s top high school football programs. They hosted the Metairie County Country Day Cajuns on Friday night.

Prior to the game, Arch Manning looked every bit of 6-foot-4, 215 pounds.

Prior to the game, Manning shared a special moment with his mom Ellen and dad Cooper, who have worked extremely hard to let their son live the life of a “normal” high school, despite the constant scrutiny and pressure that comes with his last name.

Senior night for Arch Manning at Newman. The Texas Longhorns commit goes against Country Day tonight. pic.twitter.com/pJ4Qp9pvks — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) October 21, 2022

Once the game began, it took a little while for things to get going. Manning could not find a tight window and connect with his receiver on a deep ball that would have scored an early touchdown.

Arch Manning did not miss the same window twice and dropped dimes all night.

With just over five minutes left in the first quarter, Manning set his feet at the opposing 45-yard-line, paused for a moment to look downfield, and unleashed an absolute bomb that went for six.

Arch Manning tremendous 38-yard TD pass hits Anthony Jones in the back of the end zone

End 1st Q

Newman 7 Country Day 0 pic.twitter.com/Yrhd4qa4AW — Varsity Sports Now (@VSNLouisiana) October 22, 2022

It was a tremendous throw that a three-star quarterback simply would not have made, even if ignorant recruiting experts want to paint him as overrated.

Newman failed to find the end zone through most of the second quarter, but Manning closed out the half in style. He dropped an absolute dime into a bucket for the score on a wicked touch pass.

If it had been timed any differently or thrown in any other direction, it probably would’ve been picked off. But it wasn’t and the Greenies went up 14-0 at the break.

Arch Manning closes out the first half w/his second sensational TD pass

10-yard touch pass to the corner of the end zone to Peter Loop @PeterLoop2

14-0 Newman, 3rd Q just underway Newman driving. pic.twitter.com/E8nj0Ef7BJ — Varsity Sports Now (@VSNLouisiana) October 22, 2022

In addition to boosting the score, Manning’s second touchdown pass of the evening made history. After breaking uncle Eli and uncle Peyton’s single-season passing yard and touchdown records, he shattered the school’s career touchdown record with 128.

Arch Manning has broken yet another record at Newman HS—career total TDs (128)



The No. 1 Player in the nation recently broke the school record of career passing yards (7,268) and passing TDs (93).



Both records were previously held by his uncles, Peyton and Eli. pic.twitter.com/Mu4CO2p5tg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 22, 2022

And he wasn’t done there. Manning continued to show off his arm after Newman went up 21-0.

On 3rd-and-29 with just over two minutes left in the third quarter, he stepped up in the pocket unleashed a bomb. His receiver was completely uncovered and Manning let it rip.

60 yards IN THE AIR from Arch Manning 💣 pic.twitter.com/vZzHjAWo4z — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) October 22, 2022

The monster throw moved the chains and led to a field goal. From there, Manning threw his fourth touchdown of the night and the Greenies went on to win 31-14.

To say he can spin it would be an understatement.