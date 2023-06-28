Videos by OutKick

Jayden Daniels may or may not be the starting quarterback at LSU in 2023. Although he is the incumbent and led the Tigers to the SEC Championship last year, Garrett Nussmeier is breathing down his neck and waiting in the wings.

Nussmeier, a former four-star recruit in the Class of 2021, will be a redshirt sophomore this fall. He has played sparingly in 11 games over the last two seasons, but hasn’t had the chance to be the guy.

Garrett Nussmeier with a play Joe Burrow would approve of. pic.twitter.com/CJ0UAFRTUt — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2022

When Daniels surprised most everybody by announcing his return for a fifth year of eligibility, it was thought that Nussmeier might transfer. In part because of NIL, that was not the case.

Nussmeier and Daniels are both in Baton Rouge and Brian Kelly has a decision to make. Who will be the starting quarterback? Is there room for a two-quarterback system?

As the old adage goes: if you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have one. Although Steve Spurrier might disagree, a two-quarterback system generally doesn’t work.

While it is a logical assumption that Nussmeier and Daniels have some deep-rooted disdain for one another as they continue the quarterback battle into fall camp, it doesn’t sound like that is the case. The latter spoke about their relationship at the Manning Passing Academy and had nothing but good things to say.

Me and Nuss, we have a tight relationship. A lot of people might not really … from the outside, they might see it as a quarterback competition. We see it as we just want both of us to get better. He knows his role, I know my role. When his name and number is called, I know he’s prepared and ready because of the work he puts in day in and day out just to change his body and change his mentality. After this year, it’ll be his turn to go in there and light things up. I can’t wait to see that. I’m proud of him and how he’s handled things. — Jayden Daniels, via WGNO-TV

Daniels’ comments might suggest that it is his team this fall. That has yet to be seen.

Either way, Kelly and the Tigers have a wealth of talent at the position— including four-star freshman Rickie Collins. Is it the best quarterback room in the country? Daniels says yes.

We have the best quarterback room in the country. I’d put us against anybody in the country. — Jayden Daniels, via WGNO-TV

Do the Tigers have the best QB room in the country?

There is a case to be made, for sure. And obviously, Daniels is going to hype up his own team instead of giving flowers to another program.

With that being said, there is a lot of talent around the country.

In fact, former five-star quarterback Walker Howard just transferred from LSU to Ole Miss. He joins a room with former four-star Jaxson Dart, four-year Oklahoma State starter Spencer Sanders (who has thrown for nearly 10,000 yards in his career) and four-star freshman Austin Simmons.

The Rebels may have the best quarterback room in the country. Who else?

USC Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams Four-star Miller Moss, who is ridiculously smart Five-star Malachi Nelson

Texas Former No. 1 recruit Quinn Ewers Four-star Maalik Murphy, who the Longhorns paid good money to stay No. 1 freshman Arch Manning

Georgia Four-star Carson Beck Four-star Brock Vandagriff Freshman Gunner Stockton, also a four-star

UCLA Kent State transfer Collin Schlee, who threw for 2,100 yards last season Five-star freshman Dante Moore Ethan Garbers, a depth piece

Kansas State Incumbent Will Howard, who led the Wildcats to a Big 12 championship Four-star Avery Johnson Jake Rubley, a former blue-chip

Ohio State Five-star Kyle McCord Four-star Devin Brown Seventh-year senior Tristan Gebbia

Tennessee Joe Milton, who may have the biggest arm in the country Five-star freshman Nico Iamaleava

Oregon Auburn transfer Bo Nix Five-star Ty Thompson Freshman Austin Novosad, one of the top-10 quarterbacks in 2023

Washington Michael Penix Jr., who transferred from Indiana and is coming off of a big year Dylan Morris, who started for the Huskies in 2020 and 2021 Four-star freshman Austin Mack

Oklahoma Incumbent starter Dillon Gabriel, who first burst onto the scene at UCF Five-star freshman Jackson Arnold



Does Daniels’ claim hold up? Or does one of the other 11 teams have a better quarterback room?