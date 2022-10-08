Arch Manning’s late-game heroics kept Isidore Newman High School from losing its second game of the season on Friday night. He didn’t have his best game of the season, but it didn’t matter in the end and he showed flashes of NFL-caliber talent as the Greenies moved to 5-1.

Manning, who broke Eli’s career passing yards record and Peyton’s career touchdown record last week, has played up to expectations thus far in 2022. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder showed off his wicked arm early in the year and made a defense look silly with his feet a week later.

Friday’s game against Belle Chase took some work for Arch Manning.

The Greenies fell behind at halftime and the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit spent the final 30 minutes battling back. To get things started, he dropped an absolute DIME in the bucket for his first touchdown of the game.

Manning got the snap, took a short drop in the pocket, looked back to his left and unleashed a laser across his body. The pass traveled about 25 yards in the air and landed where only his receiver could go get it right beyond the out-stretched arms of the cornerback as the safety closed in.

It was one of his best throws of the season, take a look:

NEW 13 BC 13 – 7:31 3Q | Arch Manning finds Peter Loop for a touchdown for the eighth time this season and we are tied. #ccsprep #lhsaa pic.twitter.com/nqthAphJRL — CCS Prep Coverage (@CCSprep) October 8, 2022

If that beautiful pass wasn’t enough to silence the haters who say that he would be a three-star recruit without his last name, Manning proved that he has the clutch gene. His first touchdown of the game tied things up at 13, but he had work to do.

With just over two minutes left in the game, Newman was down by four. Manning dropped back and fired over the middle to a wide-open receiver.

NEW 23 BC 20 – 2:12 4Q | Arch Manning connects with Saint Villere for the 43-yard touchdown to give the Greenies lead with just over two minutes to play! #ccsprep #lhsaa pic.twitter.com/01kuHihWhU — CCS Prep Coverage (@CCSprep) October 8, 2022

Manning’s second touchdown of the evening was the eventual game-winner. Even when he’s not at his best, he still wins.