Arch Manning was back at it again on Friday night. The nation’s top-ranked quarterback (except by ESPN, which just has to be different) continued to prove why he deserves the No. 1 spot.

Although Isidore Newman plays against lesser competition when compared to many other top high school programs, Manning takes full advantage. He made the defense look silly with his feet last week and threw a lot of touchdowns on Friday.

More of Texas QB commit Arch Manning getting lose tonight in New Orleans @OBWire | 🎥: @RivalsCole pic.twitter.com/OLkOAVTfzV — Rivals (@Rivals) September 16, 2022

To get the scoring started, Manning found his tight end, best friend, and fellow Texas commit Will Randle on the first drive of the game. He rolled to his right and delivered a laser to his wide open target.

Arch Manning on the MONEY for six 💰 @ArchManning pic.twitter.com/nNtL4QjRAs — Overtime (@overtime) September 17, 2022

Despite the quick start, the Greenies fell behind 34-12 at halftime. It did not look good for Newman, which was trying to start the season undefeated at 3-0.

Wild one at Newman@tigers_benton leads 34-12 at the half

-Manning TD pass to Will Randle

–@austin1guillory 98-yard KO return TD

-Benton wild trick play Brady Blaylock great catch

-Benton TD pass closing minute of half

Gray Walters to Andy Lim pic.twitter.com/VYXouEaV55 — Varsity Sports Now (@VSNLouisiana) September 17, 2022

And then everything changed.

Arch Manning flipped a switch and went sicko mode.

With a deficit ahead of him, Manning relied on his wheels. He led a scoring drive to open the second half and capped it by breaking multiple tackles during a 35-yard touchdown scoot.

First possession of the second half, Arch Manning shows off his mobility, finds the opening, and runs it in himself for six. #HookEm @OBWire pic.twitter.com/C32cnk1oSj — Cole Patterson (@RivalsCole) September 17, 2022

From there, Manning showed off his skills as a pass-catcher. The Greenies dialed-up a trick play. Manning caught the ball on a throwback and scampered to the two-yard-line before being brought down.

Some trickery! Arch Manning with the reception. Called down at the 2. pic.twitter.com/YLTK8BzphH — Cole Patterson (@RivalsCole) September 17, 2022

Newman proceeded to kick onside and actually recovered the ball. Manning immediately went back to work and connected for yet another touchdown.

Not long thereafter, after a stop by his defense, Manning threw the best touchdown of his high school career. It was an absolute dime that made a very, very loud statement— and it came on 4th down.

Manning took the snap, dropped back and looked left. As the pocket collapsed, he rolled out to his right, looked downfield and unleashed a bomb for six.

An absolute DIME from Arch Manning pic.twitter.com/xNdHBTr439 — Ryan Abadie (@R_Abadie) September 17, 2022

Look at the beautiful placement on this ball. ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS!

4th and 13? No problem.



Arch Manning rolls out of the pocket and throws a beauty for the touchdown. @OBWire pic.twitter.com/w433EUmrzy — Cole Patterson (@RivalsCole) September 17, 2022

Here is a full recap of Manning’s remarkable third quarter comeback:

After trailing 34-12 at the half Arch Manning in 3rd Q:

-Amazing 35-yard TD run 🔥

-21-yard RECEPTION to the 1 sets up TD 👀

-2 more TD passes and just like that Newman leads Benton 40-39 still 5:39 left in 3rd Q 💪 pic.twitter.com/jDKoYIfXMw — Varsity Sports Now (@VSNLouisiana) September 17, 2022

Manning put the team on his back and led Isidore Newman, a 2A school, to a win over a 5A school.

FINAL: Isidore Newman 54, Benton 52.



One of the best games and performances that I have ever seen. Arch Manning took over in the 3Q in the come-from-behind win. @OBWire @NewmanAthletes pic.twitter.com/uLSx1NKMAW — Cole Patterson (@RivalsCole) September 17, 2022

The Greenies down by 18 at halftime and the nation’s top-ranked recruit led them back with his feet, hands and arm. He can really ball and that 4th down touchdown was truly special.