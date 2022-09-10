Regardless of the nonsense that ESPN might spew, Arch Manning is the No. 1 prospect in high school football. He proved why on Friday.

Sure, he plays against lesser competition at Isidore Newman. Yes, sitting a year at Texas will allow him the time he needs to develop as a player. Maybe he should have thrown at the Elite 11.

All of that can be true and Manning can still have the highest upside of any player nationwide.

Arch Manning is going to be a PROBLEM. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

During the second game of his senior season, the grandson of Archie and nephew of Peyton and Eli made the opposing defense look silly. He was cooking early and never slowed down.

Manning opened things up with an absolute bomb off of play-action in the first quarter. His raw, natural arm strength is ridiculous.

This Arch Manning fella looks alright. pic.twitter.com/QifjdkL0CL — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) September 10, 2022

Later in the first half, Manning threw a laser for six to take the lead.

Greenies take the lead on Manning’s 2nd TD pass of the night. 14-7 with less than a minute to go in the first half. Nation’s No. 1 has been crisp when he’s had his opportunities tonight. Riverside owning the TOP. pic.twitter.com/byKyaI2RPl — Cooper Petagna (@cpetagna247) September 10, 2022

His third touchdown of the night came early in the second half and it was, once again, an absolute beauty of a throw. Manning dropped a dime in a bucket.

Newman takes a 21-7 lead early in the 3Q off of Manning’s 3rd TD pass of the night. He’s been on tonight. pic.twitter.com/bTHdR2bTnG — Cooper Petagna (@cpetagna247) September 10, 2022

As the game continues, the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder continued to throw darts. Even on the move.

Play that started the drive. Majority of chunk plays in the passing game have been when Manning’s escaped the pocket. Part of his game will be valuable on Saturday’s. pic.twitter.com/4oYzf9Fz5z — Cooper Petagna (@cpetagna247) September 10, 2022

To close things out, Manning threw his fourth touchdown of the evening. The Greenies won the game 42-20 and moved to 2-0 on the season.

Manning throws his 4th TD of the night as Newman separates in the 4Q with a 35-13 lead. 7:25 remaining. pic.twitter.com/mpyrzSlxJt — Cooper Petagna (@cpetagna247) September 10, 2022

While Arch Manning’s arm was impressive, his touchdown run was the show-stopper.

Manning made the defense look silly with some ridiculous stop/start jukes before bursting into the end zone. A would-be tackler arrived late to the scene and he stared him down like a savage after scoring.

Little razzle dazzle from Arch. pic.twitter.com/SgjmFppmI1 — Cooper Petagna (@cpetagna247) September 10, 2022

If there was ever a play to point to as to why Manning will be a star, it’s this one. He had a great night through the air, but his lone touchdown run was a true delight to watch unfold.

It’s impossible not to enjoy watching Arch play, just like it was with Archie, Eli and Peyton.