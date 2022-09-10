Regardless of the nonsense that ESPN might spew, Arch Manning is the No. 1 prospect in high school football. He proved why on Friday.
Sure, he plays against lesser competition at Isidore Newman. Yes, sitting a year at Texas will allow him the time he needs to develop as a player. Maybe he should have thrown at the Elite 11.
All of that can be true and Manning can still have the highest upside of any player nationwide.
During the second game of his senior season, the grandson of Archie and nephew of Peyton and Eli made the opposing defense look silly. He was cooking early and never slowed down.
Manning opened things up with an absolute bomb off of play-action in the first quarter. His raw, natural arm strength is ridiculous.
Later in the first half, Manning threw a laser for six to take the lead.
His third touchdown of the night came early in the second half and it was, once again, an absolute beauty of a throw. Manning dropped a dime in a bucket.
As the game continues, the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder continued to throw darts. Even on the move.
To close things out, Manning threw his fourth touchdown of the evening. The Greenies won the game 42-20 and moved to 2-0 on the season.
While Arch Manning’s arm was impressive, his touchdown run was the show-stopper.
Manning made the defense look silly with some ridiculous stop/start jukes before bursting into the end zone. A would-be tackler arrived late to the scene and he stared him down like a savage after scoring.
If there was ever a play to point to as to why Manning will be a star, it’s this one. He had a great night through the air, but his lone touchdown run was a true delight to watch unfold.
It’s impossible not to enjoy watching Arch play, just like it was with Archie, Eli and Peyton.