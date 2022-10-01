Arch Manning is officially a better high school quarterback than both of his uncles. Check the record book.

Arch, the son of Cooper, nephew of Peyton and Eli, and grandson of Archie had himself a Friday night. The five-star, No. 1 overall recruit showed exactly why he deserves that ranking.

Arch Manning is the truth. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

After leaving his running back out to dry in his first loss of the season last weekend, Arch bounced back with his best performance of the year. He threw for 356 yards and seven (!!) touchdowns en route to a 52-22 win over Peal River.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback was simply unstoppable and the defense never had an answer.

Although there were many highlights from Newman’s dominant victory, the best play of the night did not go for six. Arch put his athleticism on display, as he has all season, and silenced every hater in the process.

Arch Manning’s high school career is better than both of his uncles. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

After Arch took the snap, Pearl River’s rush quickly closed-in off of the edge. To evade the free-rusher, he rolled to his right and then spun back to his left.

The first rusher was left lying on the turf, but another was in hot pursuit. It didn’t matter.

Arch continued to scramble and unleashed an off-balance, 30(ish)-yard throw with the defender hanging onto the back of his jersey. Very few high school quarterbacks would even attempt such a pass, let alone put in on a rope like Arch.

The ball could not have been more beautiful. A perfect spiral landed right in his receiver’s arms where only he could get it right on the sideline for the first down.

Take a look at Arch Manning work his magic:

While Arch’s best throw of the night did not go for six, seven of his passes did. And in the process, he broke uncle Peyton’s record.

Entering the night, Arch and Peyton were tied for the Isidore Newman High School record for most career passing touchdowns with 93. The former threw seven on Friday and broke record with 100 career touchdown passes.

Arch also broke uncle Eli’s record for most career passing yards by a Newman quarterback.

Eli threw for 7,268 yards during his high school career, and Arch entered Friday night at 7,158. By throwing for more than 350 yards, Arch broke the record with 7,514.

Arch Manning, 2nd from right, throws 7 TDs in win at Pearl River and breaks Uncle Eli’s all-time passing yardage record at Newman High. pic.twitter.com/71rf579RFP — Glenn Guilbeau (@LSUBeatTweet) October 1, 2022

After Friday’s win, Arch Manning holds the Isidore Newman High School records for career touchdown passes and career passing yards— with more than half of a season left. He’s legit.