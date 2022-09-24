Arch Manning did not have his best game on Friday night. The nation’s No. 1 overall recruit has had a terrific season thus far, but one of Louisiana’s best teams proved too much to handle.

Isidore Newman, a small school in New Orleans, competes on the 5A level. It could not get anything going against Many High School, the No. 1 team on the 2A level.

Manning and the Greenies lost 25-17, but the 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback was responsible for both scores. The first score game late in the second quarter on the play-action. It was a great ball to the corner.

Arch Manning grabs his first TD of the game on play action and cuts the Many lead to 15-10 with 0:58 remaining in the second quarter #LHSAA | @Horns247 pic.twitter.com/pTFxFCAyfh — Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) September 24, 2022

The second touchdown came early in the fourth quarter after a defensive back slipped and left his receiver wide open. It was a laser from Manning, but it was hard not to get six in that instance.

Arch Manning connects on his second touchdown of the night and cuts the Many lead to 25-17 with 10:36 left in the 4Q #LHSAA | @Horns247 pic.twitter.com/sQhCebUHuB — Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) September 24, 2022

Many’s defense wreaked havoc on Newman’s offensive line all night. Manning did not have much time to throw, and when he did, his receivers were locked down.

As a result, the five-star quarterback was handed his first loss of the year. It was simply a matter of the talent gap proving too much to overcome and the Greenies couldn’t keep up.

To give an example of how things went, one play from the first half sums it up.

Arch Manning left his teammate out to dry and the running back ended up getting clobbered.

Four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis, who is committed to Lincoln Riley and USC, stepped up and laid the wood on the Newman pass-catcher. It was an absolute slobber-knocker.

Newman has been facing a defensive onslaught so far. USC commit Tackett Curtis blows this up pic.twitter.com/glWi9wpZkf — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) September 24, 2022

Ouch. That’s going to hurt in the morning!

Manning didn’t have much of a choice but to check down to his back like he did, unless he was going to throw the ball away. It resulted in a (very small) positive gain, so it was the right throw, but man, that was rough. Manning left him to fend for himself as Curtis came down field and laid him out.