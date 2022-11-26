Arch Manning’s high school football career is over. The No. 1 overall recruit in the college football recruiting Class of 2023 will graduate without winning a state championship in his four years.

Arch Manning fell three wins short of a Louisiana state championship. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Isidore Newman, which finished the regular season at 7-2 overall, earned earned a bye in the first round as the No. 1 seed. The Greenies controlled their own destiny in the playoffs and opened things up with a blowout win in the second round during which Manning dropped bombs.

That was not the case on Friday as Newman ran into a buzzsaw. University Laboratory School, which is located on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, proved too much to handle.

The Greenies, outside of their quarterback, are not anything special and the talent gap was clear. Manning tried to do it all himself, as he did all season and throughout his entire career, but it simply wasn’t enough. Even he did not play well.

Four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, who is committed to Notre Dame, had a field day.

A nice tackle for loss here from #NotreDame linebacker commit Jaiden Ausberry to open the second half.



Ausberry & U-High leading Arch Manning & Newman 28-0 early in the 3rd Q. @AusberryJaiden pic.twitter.com/ZoH9zGAW9G — Kevin Sinclair (@KevinSinclair_) November 26, 2022

U-High took a 28-0 lead midway through the third quarter and never looked back.

All U-High so far at Newman

-Big game for @BlakeAbney4 hits Granville Anderson @Llgranville – that sets up Keylan Moses @_Keylan1k TD

-Abney bomb to @SethGale14 TD

-Jaiden Ausberry @AusberryJaiden TD run

U-High 28

Newman 0 3rd Q

Live streaming at: https://t.co/9RF9eR86w3 pic.twitter.com/ILIghy7Fg6 — Varsity Sports Now (@VSNLouisiana) November 26, 2022

The Cubs went on to win 49-13.

Arch Manning’s final high school game was a struggle.

In the loss, which marked his final time playing on Michael Lupin Field in New Orleans, Manning simply could not get anything going. His only touchdown of the night was one of just two for the Greenies and it came on a three-yard scamper around the corner.

Even then, he barely got into the end zone before the defense swallowed him up.

Newman gets on the board

Amazing one-hand interception from @WilliamDarragh9 returns it all the way to the 3

Next play Arch Manning runs it in for the TD

U-High 35

Newman 6

3rd Q 4:34 pic.twitter.com/kTwCyUR5bb — Varsity Sports Now (@VSNLouisiana) November 26, 2022

Not long thereafter, Ausberry was at it again. He laid a big hit on Manning.

#NotreDame linebacker commit Jaiden Ausberry taking down QB Arch Manning.



U-High up big in the second half. @AusberryJaiden pic.twitter.com/GkCUgMMX1M — Kevin Sinclair (@KevinSinclair_) November 26, 2022

To close out the night, Manning threw his second interception of the game. It was returned 100 yards the other way for a U-High touchdown. He also lost a fumble that was returned for six in the loss.

With just over two minutes left in the game, Manning was replaced at quarterback. There was no need for him to risk an injury during a game that was well out of reach and his record-breaking came to an early end.

Arch Manning plans to enroll early at Texas. That means he will not play his final season of high school basketball this spring. Friday was his last high school game in any sport and it was a tough way to go out.