Arch Manning’s final chance to win the Louisiana high school football state championship will play out over the next few weeks. His final playoff run got underway on Friday night and he was lights out.

Isidore Newman, which finished the regular season at 7-2, earned a bye in the first round as the No. 1 seed. The Greenies compete in the Division-III (Select) bracket and earned the right to control their own destiny in the postseason.

It started with Sophie B. Wright and will continue to next week after a dominant 57-19 win.

Arch Manning got things started early and never looked back.

The first score of the game came on a 54-yard catch-and-run across the middle. It was busted coverage.

The second score of the game, however, was more than earned.

Manning kicked things off, dropped in the pocket and unleashed a bomb down the sideline to where only his receiver could bring it in. Not long there after, he scored on a quarterback sneak.

It was a strong start, to say the least, highlighted by a beautiful pass to set up the touchdown.

Arch Manning starting the playoffs on 🔥

54-yard TD to Anthony Thomas

54-yard DROP IN THE BUCKET to Peter Loop who steps out at the 5

1st play of 2nd quarter- Manning scores on the keeper

2:28 left in 2nd Quarter

Newman leads Sophie B. Wright 28-7 pic.twitter.com/lIU4q3k2uB — Varsity Sports Now (@VSNLouisiana) November 19, 2022

Later in the game, with a 24-point lead behind him, Manning did it again. He took the snap on 3rd-and-7 at the 50-yard-line, dropped back to his own 45, looked left and let loose.

With the utmost ease, Manning delivered another perfect spiral right into the out-stretched arms of his receiver, Anthony Thomas. In fact, it was such a great throw that Thomas almost couldn’t keep up.

But he did and scored to put Newman up 44-13. It was one of Manning’s best passes of his career.

Arch Manning and Newman strike again

This time @ArchManning hits Anthony Thomas for the 45-yard TD. Excellent pass and catch!

Newman 44-13 late 3rd vs Sophie B. Wright

Division III Select Regionals pic.twitter.com/reaBilkMoz — Varsity Sports Now (@VSNLouisiana) November 19, 2022

From there, the Greenies put the game to bed. A steady run game and consistency from Manning led to a second round blowout.

No. 1 Newman and the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit will be back in action next Friday. They will face University Laboratory School, the eight-seed out of Baton Rouge, in the quarterfinals.