Anthony Richardson Works Out In Shorts & T-Shirt At Florida Pro Day, Trying To Prove He’s A Top 5 NFL Draft Pick

Videos by OutKick

We’ve nearly reached the end of NFL Draft Pro Day workouts! But before we conclude, there was one big one left to complete. Florida held its Pro Day on Thursday and quarterback Anthony Richardson worked out for teams.

Previously, we’ve seen other top quarterback hopefuls CJ Stround, Bryce Young and Will Levis put their talents on display.

Well, you know, sort of. As I’m fond of saying, how much can you really learn from a guy throwing passes in shorts and t-shirt against no pass rush and no defensive backs? The answer is practically nothing.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson of Florida participates in a drill during the NFL Combine, just under a month before his Pro Day workout. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

But, we’re here to just bring you the information. So, with that, we get to Anthony Richardson tossing footballs at Florida’s Pro Day.

Anthony Richardson works out in front of NFL teams at Florida Pro Day

Like Stroud, Young and Levis, Richardson met with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, the night before his Pro Day. It’s unlikely that Carolina is going to select Richardson at #1 overall, but they have to at least feign interest.

The Raiders also met with him, a far more likely destination. In fact, in my latest Mock Draft, that’s exactly who I believe drafts Richardson.

Florida QB Anthony Richardson met Wednesday night with the #Panthers — and also had dinner with the #Raiders, per sources. Carolina has the No. 1 pick, while Las Vegas is No. 7.



Full coverage of Richardson’s pro day live from Gainesville today on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/C5xyTVAcpS — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 30, 2023

Before throwing passes, Richardson filmed a quick … introduction? Not sure what to call it…

Anthony Richardson takes center stage today at @GatorsFB Pro Day 👀 @GVOaant



📱: NFL Pro Days Live on NFL+ https://t.co/mcqR41thh1 pic.twitter.com/vz2nN4xuN3 — NFL (@NFL) March 30, 2023

Anthony Richardson then threw passes, and even hit the ceiling of the indoor facility with one of his throws. Some people think that means something. Some people are wrong.

Hitting the ceiling during the Pro Day is an incredibly big brain move from Anthony Richardson. Gotta respect it. pic.twitter.com/RLI8WDoZyb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 30, 2023

Outside of that, Richardson slung it around the facility, trying to show he’s a good enough passer to be an NFL quarterback.

A couple of absolute bombs from Anthony Richardson near the end of his Florida Pro Day throwing session. First to Caleb Douglas, second to Justin Shorter. pic.twitter.com/QuTN4LJcdv — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) March 30, 2023

Not sure if anything Anthony Richardson does today changes what #Panthers will do.



More than anything, probably opening more trade scenarios in Top-5.



Arizona could be sitting pretty at No. 3. pic.twitter.com/jc6tyMA16R — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 30, 2023

After throwing his last pass, Richardson showcased a really important ability for an NFL quarterback: a cartwheel into a backflip.

And this is how Anthony Richardson closed his pro day throwing session. He’ll join us shortly on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/DVQVFzYQkg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 30, 2023

That’s going to come in really handy when he’s being chased by NFL defensive ends. That ability to launch into a gymnastics routine in the backfield is something no other top quarterback prospect can do.

So, there you have it. Pro Day season is almost complete.

Thank goodness.