Anthony Richardson Works Out In Shorts & T-Shirt At Florida Pro Day, Trying To Prove He’s A Top 5 NFL Draft Pick

We’ve nearly reached the end of NFL Draft Pro Day workouts! But before we conclude, there was one big one left to complete. Florida held its Pro Day on Thursday and quarterback Anthony Richardson worked out for teams.
Previously, we’ve seen other top quarterback hopefuls CJ Stround, Bryce Young and Will Levis put their talents on display.
Well, you know, sort of. As I’m fond of saying, how much can you really learn from a guy throwing passes in shorts and t-shirt against no pass rush and no defensive backs? The answer is practically nothing.
But, we’re here to just bring you the information. So, with that, we get to Anthony Richardson tossing footballs at Florida’s Pro Day.
Anthony Richardson works out in front of NFL teams at Florida Pro Day
Like Stroud, Young and Levis, Richardson met with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, the night before his Pro Day. It’s unlikely that Carolina is going to select Richardson at #1 overall, but they have to at least feign interest.
The Raiders also met with him, a far more likely destination. In fact, in my latest Mock Draft, that’s exactly who I believe drafts Richardson.
Before throwing passes, Richardson filmed a quick … introduction? Not sure what to call it…
Anthony Richardson then threw passes, and even hit the ceiling of the indoor facility with one of his throws. Some people think that means something. Some people are wrong.
Outside of that, Richardson slung it around the facility, trying to show he’s a good enough passer to be an NFL quarterback.
After throwing his last pass, Richardson showcased a really important ability for an NFL quarterback: a cartwheel into a backflip.
That’s going to come in really handy when he’s being chased by NFL defensive ends. That ability to launch into a gymnastics routine in the backfield is something no other top quarterback prospect can do.
So, there you have it. Pro Day season is almost complete.
Thank goodness.
