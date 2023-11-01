Anessa Campos And The Cal State Soccer Team Made Halloween Night Noise

Videos by OutKick

Cal State soccer star Anessa ‘Nessi’ Campos and the rest of the squad put on an absolute masterclass on Halloween night.

Today is a huge day in the influencer world. Some circle Nov. 1 on the calendar because they think it’s the start of the Christmas season. I’ve already seen stupid Mariah Carey on my timeline more times than I can count today and it ain’t even 9 a.m. yet. Makes me sick.

But that’s not what Nov. 1 means to us in the content world. In reality, today is really about the Halloween night fallout. The Instagram posts. The #content. Who wore it better? Did it better? Who made the jump from relative no-name on Oct. 30 to the next big thing on Nov. 1?

And that’s where Anessa Campos and the Cal State soccer team come in. The redshirt sophomore grabbed a pool stick and a cowboy hat, while the others threw on their best Hooters costume, and it was game on from the West Coast.

Cal State soccer player Anessa Campos is coming

Welcome to the show, Matador Clan! Welcome to the 2023 season. It may be a little late, but there’s still time to make some noise this year and I think we officially have a new player in the game.

Like I said, Halloween is pretty much the Super Bowl for these up-and-coming influencers — especially in the NIL world we now live in. It’s such a crowded field that you have to seize the day, and Anessa Campos did just that.

Notice how I didn’t even put the dreaded Olivia Dunne title on her yet? Won’t do it. Could it happen? Sure. But not today. Still a little too soon.

I also don’t want this to be about Livvy. Anessa Campos and the rest of the squad deserve their own shine today, so we’re gonna do just that.

Campos, a redshirt sophomore, missed all of last season with an injury. Before that, she was an Eastern Washington standout for a couple seasons.

Here’s the biggest kicker of all: she’s also deaf. Been that way since birth, according to a couple Google searches. Does she let it stop her? Hell no. According to her bio, Campos apparently won a goal medal with the U.S. Deaf Women’s National Team at the Deaflympics last year.

Unreal. Love this girl. Love this team. Love Nov. 1.

Time to build on last night’s momentum and finish this year strong.

PS: Anessa’s already got an NIL deal with H&R block, for those wanting to get a jumpstart on tax season.