Exclusive: Republican Study Committee Launches Podcast, Shines Light On 'Rudderless' Democrat Party

California Governor Gavin Newsom isn't the only politician wading into the podcast waters. On Wednesday, the Republican Study Committee released the fifth episode of its new podcast, "Right to the Point."

It's interesting to see lawmakers opting for the podcast medium, and I'm all for it. America needs to hear what these politicians actually think, and the podcast format allows for a deeper dive into important issues facing the country.

In that vein, the latest episode featured a trio of Republican Congressmen from Texas: August Pfluger, Ronny Jackson, and Morgan Luttrell.

The men discussed several topics, including the recent State of the Union Address by President Donald Trump. Notably, all three took exception to the behavior of the Democrats in attendance, the ones who refused to stand and clap for virtually anything – including a 13-year-old cancer survivor.

Lutrell, in particular, noted that Republican Congress members respected those brought on stage by President Joe Biden in past State of the Union addresses.

"I've been through two State of the Unions, and even when President Biden introduced the folks that were in the gallery that had been through some traumatic events, we all stood up," Lutrell said. " I feel like it's my emotional duty, especially as a veteran, to say, ‘Look, I respect and appreciate everything.’"

Then, Lutrell went on to blast Democrats and note that their response shows a broader issue within the party.

"It was an embarrassment [for their] party, and it saddened me that they didn't stand up for the 13-year-old and had survived cancer," he said.

Pfluger echoed Lutrell's commentary.

"You have to think, is this who Democrats are? When you watch them not reacting, not standing up, [you wonder if] this is who they are as people?" Pfluger said.

Jackson pointed out that the Democrats showed that they apparently didn't learn from their losses in the November elections.

"The beatdown that they got in November from the election when President Trump won every single swing state, won the popular vote and just got this overwhelming mandate to do what he's doing" Jackson said.

"I think [Democrats are] just rudderless right now... They have no leader," Jackson added. "They have no leadership that's giving them any direction about what they should be doing and… a lot of them are going out and making the same mistakes they made before."

One of the main issues where the Democrats are out-of-touch with American voters is the issue of males competing in women's sports. The vast majority of Americans believe that males don't belong in women's sports, bathrooms and locker rooms. Polling and voting show that consistently.

Yet, Democrat members of Congress – both in the House and the Senate – have overwhelmingly voted against bills to protect women's sports this year.

"The Senate refused to pass the transgenders in women's sports [bill and] they know how the American people feel about that, [yet] they're still standing their ground," Jackson continued.

"There are just so many other issues that are out there that they're doubling down on that everyone knows are the reasons that they got beat so badly, and so I don't know what they're going to do, but they better figure something out. Well, I hope they don't, quite honestly."

Lest you think the podcast is all politics, fear not! The trio delved into the upcoming March Madness basketball tournament, which is one of the biggest events on the entire sports calendar. If President Obama can go on ESPN and fill out a bracket, then Republican lawmakers can give their thoughts on the tournament, too, darn it!

The Republican Study Committee's "Right to the Point" podcast is a weekly show – released on Wednesday mornings – hosted by members of the committee. The podcast can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Rumble.