Not A Single Conservative Guest Has Appeared On 'The View' In 2025

After Donald Trump won the election in November, reports from within ABC News indicated the network aimed to feature more conservative-leaning guests on The View to balance the discussion. However, a new study from the Media Research Center (MRC) reports that the show has actually featured fewer conservative guests since the election.

In fact, not a single conservative guest has appeared on "The View" since the start of 2025.

"Since coming back after their winter break on January 6, The View invited 102 guests who discussed politics and they all expressed left-leaning viewpoints. During that same period, there were ZERO guests that expressed right-leaning politics," the report states.

"Of those 102 left-leaning guests, 19 were Democratic politicians: Sen. Tammy Duckworth (IL), Sen. John Fetterman (PA), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (MI), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA), Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX) twice, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (MN), Gov. JB Pritzker (IL), Sen. Elissa Slotkin (MI), Sen. Chuck Schumer (NY), Sen. Cory Booker (NJ), Sen. Raphael Warnock (GA), Gov. Wes Moore (MD), former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden, former Mayor Rahm Emanuel (IL), former Rep. Anthony Weiner (NY), and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (NY)."

The rest included former Democrat staffers, like Karine Jean-Pierre, and proud liberal elites, such as Eva Longoria, Mark Hamill, and Julieanne Moore.

With an impressive 100 percent rate of liberal guests, The View even surpassed late-night television. In June, the MRC reported that 99 percent of late-night guests this year have been either liberal or Democrat.

Assuming Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon don't plan on inviting any more conservatives on set for the remainder of the year, "The View" will have to do the same to remain ahead in the race. The challenge is on.

To be fair, far-left partisanship hasn’t hurt The View nearly as much as it has late-night television. Since 2018, total ad revenue and viewership for late-night shows on CBS, ABC, and NBC have declined by more than 50 percent. The View remains popular — though really, really dumb.

Last week, lead mean girl Sunny Hostin warned that the cancellation of Colbert's program "could lead to the dismantling of our Constitution."

No wonder "The View" only invites liberals onto the show. Imagine having to defend that take against even a moderately intelligent conservative.