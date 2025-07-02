99% Of Late Night Guests In First Half Of 2025 Were Liberal Or Democrat

NewBusters reviewed the guest list of every late-night television show during the first half of 2025.

Our friends at NewBusters reviewed the guest list of every late-night television show during the first half of 2025. According to their research, 99% of the guests were either liberal or Democrat.

To conduct the study, the researchers reviewed the following programs from January 6 through June 30: ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

"MRC analysts also divided the guests into two categories: partisan officials, and journalists/celebrities," NewBusters explained.

In the category of partisan officials, Democrats outnumbered Republicans 30 to 0. Liberals then outnumbered conservatives 76 to one in the category of journalists and celebrities.

Which lucky conservative bucked the trend? That would be American Compass’s Oren Cass, who appeared on The Daily Show with Stewart on March 31 to discuss tariffs.

Moreover, many of the guests were on the far left, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow, and actor George Clooney.

Put simply, late-night television is a shell of its former self. Not only are the shows partisan, but they are also painfully unfunny. Hosts like Kimmel and Colbert don't make viewers laugh. They make them cringe and turn the channel.

And their relevance is minimal. Jimmy Failla, whose opening monologues are the best in late-night, generates far more buzz on Saturday nights on Fox News than these other clowns do Monday-Friday on broadcast television.

Kimmel is the worst among them. Last month, he assured his viewers that there "were no riots in Los Angeles," as thuggish anti-ICE riots burned police cars outside his studio. Kimmel then took his parents to a "No Kings" protest later that week:

What a buffoon.

NewsBusters says that they have "been tracking late-night comedy guest counts since September 2022, and the cumulative total now stands at 511 liberals and Democrats versus 14 conservatives and Republicans, or 97 percent."

In other words, late-night television is MSNBC but with a bunch of limousine liberals pretending to be funny. No wonder the ratings are so poor.