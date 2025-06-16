Jimmy Kimmel Spends Weekend At 'No Kings' Protest After Lying About LA Riots

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel spent last week telling his audience that there are "no riots" in the streets of Los Angeles, despite the many photos and videos of riots all across the streets of Los Angeles.

"Los Angelenos gathered to demonstrate and, with very few exceptions, peacefully demonstrate to voice their opposition to this disgusting and unnecessary abuse of power instigated by our mentally ill president, who is dead-set on exacerbating this, who actually wants conflict, who is intentionally inflaming and lying to make it seem like there’s a war going on," Kimmel said on Wednesday.

In addition, Kimmel spent his weekend attending a "No Kings" protest with his parents to oppose Trump's policies. Take a look:

"A huge, inspiring and yes - peaceful - turnout in the South Bay. I met many people who love this country and still believe it to be a force for good. I am grateful to see so many Americans take action to stand up for our friends and neighbors, most of all, my parents," Kimmel posted on Instagram.

"I know how fortunate I am to have been born into a family that taught me to care about others and that the most important words ever spoken are ‘Love one another.’ It really is as simple as that.

Well, did it work? Did Kimmel's efforts prove worthy? Do we no longer have kings in America?

While late-night hosts have hardly kept their political beliefs a secret in recent years, Kimmel is about as in the tank for the Democrats as any personality on television.

Ahead of the 2024 election, Kimmel hosted fundraisers for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He has completely ignored new reports about Biden's cognitive decline while in office. According to NewsBusters, Kimmel no longer even invites conservatives onto his show as guests.

If MSNBC ever wanted to add a late-night show to its lineup, it'd be unable to find a host more aligned with its political bent than Jimmy Kimmel. Stephen Colbert wishes he was as much as a propagandist as Kimmel.

And considering who Kimmel was early in his career--a free-spirited everyman known for his raunchy dude jokes--he comes across as so cringe and inauthentic.