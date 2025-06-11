Jimmy Kimmel Tells Audience 'There's No Riots.' Here Are Photos And Video Of The Riots.

Los Angeles-based late-night host Jimmy Kimmel assured his audience that there are "no riots outside," only peaceful protests. Kimmel blamed a "mentally ill" Donald Trump for starting the rumors.

"There’s no riot outside," Kimmel declared. "We have more so-called ‘unrest’ here when one of our teams wins a championship."

"Los Angelenos gathered to demonstrate and, with very few exceptions, peacefully demonstrate to voice their opposition to this disgusting and unnecessary abuse of power instigated by our mentally ill president, who is dead-set on exacerbating this, who actually wants conflict, who is intentionally inflaming and lying to make it seem like there’s a war going on," he added.

Here's the opening to "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Tuesday:

In case Kimmel wasn't aware, his side of the political aisle has shifted the narrative from "there are no riots" to "these are justified." The first narrative lost steam when, well, thousands of photos and videos emerged from the streets of Los Angeles, where radicals are visibly rioting.

Specifically, the anti-ICE rioters are currently burning vehicles, destroying police cars, looting, destroying public property, throwing bricks at police officers, blocking the freeway, and waving foreign flags as a form of intimidation.

At the risk of upsetting Jimmy Kimmel, here are some of those photos:

And there isn't much more to say.

Jimmy Kimmel is either a liar, a dummy, or a shameless propagandist. In any scenario, he ought to consider a pivot. Reruns on Nickelodeon now draw more viewers than his late-night program on ABC.

Alas, the Hollywood elite must have really scorned Kimmel for his past. He has been trying to atone for being a former Dude for nearly a decade.