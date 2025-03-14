The View's Sunny Hostin Claims She Is ‘Stuck’ In 'Racist' America And Wants To Leave

Moments after MSNBC fired Joy Reid, we asked the question, "Who will replace her as the worst person in all of television?" While the race was contentious, OutKick readers overwhelmingly voted for Sunny Hostin, the Regina George of "The View."

Hostin bolstered her case on Friday, whining that she is "stuck" in Donald Trump's "racist" America. She claims she would like to move out of the country, but can't.

"We’re pretty racist," Hostin said of the state of America. "It’s a pretty young democracy that doesn’t seem to be working right now, and so I do think it doesn’t seem to be working for everyone, and I think that’s Rosie O’Donnell’s prerogative, and that’s her point. It doesn’t work for her family and she is one of the few people that can pick her life up and move it somewhere. Most of us are stuck here."

Hostin references former comedian Rosie O’Donnell’s recent move to Ireland, vowing to stay out of America until "all citizens have equal rights." What citizens don't have equal rights here? Unfortunately, O’Donnell never specified.

Here is Hostin:

Of course, Hostin is gaslighting her viewers. She doesn't actually want to leave America. ABC News currently pays her around $8 million a year to co-host a panel show, in which she faces no accountability for her inaccuracies or bigotry.

Even when Joy Reid still had a television show, Hostin wasn't far behind her in terms of spewing hateful, often racist rhetoric.

In November, Hostin responded to Trump's victory by calling Latino men "sexist," white women "uneducated," America "deeply racist," black Republicans an "oxymoron," and conservative white women "roaches."

ABC News did not respond to a request for comment about Hostin's comments after the election.

She also recently claimed that America treats black people similar to how China treats Muslim Uyghurs, whom the government is committing genocide against.

OutKick founder Clay Travis recently declared Hostin "the Michael Jordan of awfulness."

Hard to argue.

Not to encourage anyone to consider a move to Ireland, but there is no equivalent to "The View" there. And Hostin wouldn't give up her semi-celebrity status and seven-figure paycheck, even if she could move out of Trump's "racist" America.