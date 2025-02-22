The Witches Of 'The View' Sound Even More Insufferable Behind Closed Doors

Morale is apparently at an all-time low over at The View, according to the New York Post. Sad. And here I was hoping to have a good Saturday.

How can I enjoy my weekend knowing that those witches are miserable? Someone get on the horn STAT and get this fixed!

Just kidding. Good riddance. Joy, Whoopi, the hot one who used to be #TeamTrump – they're all the worst. And, according to The Post, they're even worse behind closed doors.

My God. If you thought they made your ears bleed on camera, just WAIT until you hear all the things these broads bitch and moan about off camera.

These girls need a vacation!

From The Post:

Meanwhile, the outspoken hosts of the popular ABC program are chafing over having to share a studio and dressing room with Tamron Hall’s eponymous show in the network’s new cramped headquarters.

A source close to the situation said they are upset because their guests must share a dressing room with "Tamron Hall" guests — and they also have to treat the set as a shared space.

In practical terms, this means that staffers can’t leave their belongings on the set overnight as they had at their old digs.

The person added that there have also been clashes over the taping schedule between the two shows, which sometimes can overlap with each other.

"Tamron Hall thinks she’s Oprah. She is very demanding," the source said. "She doesn’t realize she’s playing second fiddle to ‘The View.'"

Oh no! The horror! Joy Behar has to carry her shit home with her from work. Whoopi Goldberg – who last month said being fat is purely genetics – has to bring all of her empty lunch containers out to the dumpster at the end of the day.

Sad. No wonder morale is low! These ladies deserve better. I mean, they've done such a bang-up job these past few months, how could they NOT get better treatment?

One source close to the show’s co-hosts — Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro — said the fear and loathing is partly because Brian Teta, executive producer of the daytime gab-fest, spoke to staffers about "going easy" on Trump-related commentary in the days leading up to the 47th president taking the oath of office.

The directive followed an embarrassing moment in November when the co-hosts were forced to issue four "legal notes" or disclaimers during a broadcast while discussing allegations leveled at several of Trump’s cabinet nominees.

Whoops! Never mind. Maybe not a "bang-up job" then. My bad.

Anyway, hope these ladies have a good weekend. They sound like they could use one.

#thoughts&prayers.



