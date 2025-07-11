No, RGIII's Latest Rant About Angel Reese Doesn't Prove Ryan Clark Right | Bobby Burack

There was nothing right about the ESPN analyst's comments regarding Griffin's marriage, which were racist and indefensible

When Robert Griffin III posted a rant about Angel Reesethis week, the phrase "Ryan Clark was right" trended on X.

For background, Griffin tweeted that Reese "hated" Caitlin Clark in May. Ryan Clark responded by saying Griffin has no right to speak about black women because he married a white woman.

On Thursday, Griffin somewhat defended Reese after a user posted a meme of her dressed as a monkey on the cover of the NBA 2K26 video game. However, the meme had just 30 impressions at the time. It went viral because Griffin shared the image.

Moreover, Griffin claimed that members of Reese's inner circle reached out to him to confirm that she "hates" Caitlin Clark. Reese has since denied that anyone close to her contacted Griffin.

Regardless of your thoughts on Griffin's post – and the criticism is fair - his comments didn't prove that Ryan Clark was right. Nothing Griffin can say or do can ever prove Clark right.

Clark's comments about Griffin's marriage were wrong. They were racist and indefensible. All you have to understand is that Clark turned a conversation about basketball into a conversation about interracial marriage in America. There is never a defense to bringing up another man's wife just to try and win an argument. Having spent years in an NFL locker room, Clark should known better.

Further, the premise of Clark's argument is foolish. He claims someone can't talk about black women unless they marry one. Interestingly, Clark had his first child with a white woman. By his own standards, had he married and stayed with her, he also would have disqualified himself from ever speaking about black women publicly.

Clark also stated that Griffin doesn't "have conversations at his home about what black women endure." Griffin has four black daughters, three black sisters, and a black mother. How would Clark know what type of conversations Griffin has with them?

As an on-air ESPN commentator told OutKick at the time, "Imagine how RGIII's little black girls feel, seeing a prominent figure claim their father lacks empathy for black women."

On Friday, Clark criticized Griffin, but once again couldn't leave it at just that. During his own rant, Clark again alluded to Griffin's marriage.

"By his own admission, he says, if you don’t support people that don’t look like you, then you’re a part of the problem. Let me be clear: if you never support people that look like you, you are also a part of the problem," Clark said in a video on X.

"I know people were mad that I apologized for my initial statements, but I wanted to make sure people had clarity about what I was saying," Clark continued. "But while we’re on apologies, we all owe Rob Parker an apology. Because though he was early, he was right about RGIII."

Of course, the mention of Rob Parker refers to an ESPN segment more than a decade ago in which Parker questioned Griffin's blackness.

"My question, which is just a straight honest question: is he a brother, or is he a cornball brother?" Parker asked in 2012. "Well, [that] he’s black, he kind of does his thing, but he’s not really down with the cause, he’s not one of us."

Not quite.

Ryan Clark was wrong in May, and he's still wrong today.