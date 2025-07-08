Angel Reese Reacts After Caitlin Clark’s All-Star Picks, Which Didn’t Include Reese

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese won’t be playing together anytime soon.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese won’t be playing together in this year's WNBA All-Star Game.

Clark passed on Reese while drafting her Team Clark All-Star cast, placing the Chicago Sky forward on Napheesa Collier’s Team Collier for the July 19 WNBA All-Star Game matchup.

That means Reese and Clark will face off at the ASG after joining the same All-Star group last year, and given their rivalry, should produce major fireworks.

The Clark-Reese rivalry has headlined women’s basketball since the two faced off in college. Reese kicked off the anti-Caitlin Clark movement by playing as her foil on the court, leading to other players throwing jabs at Clark, seemingly over the Indiana Fever guard’s popularity.

The All-Star teams were selected by Clark and Collier, both of whom received the most All-Star votes. Clark picked Fever teammate Aaliyah Boston as her first pick, while Collier selected Breanna Stewart with her selection.

Clark’s starting lineup, including herself, will feature Boston, Aces star A’ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, and Satou Sabally.

Reese reacted after discovering she had been picked by Collier as a reserve and expressed optimism on her team’s chances of beating Team Clark. "#TeamPHEE," Reese shared on X, adding "nah team PHEE is STACKEDDD."

Collier’s starters include Stewart, Alisha Gray, 2025 first-overall draft pick Paige Bueckers, and Nneka Ogwumike. Reese will be a reserve.

Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum and Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard, both of whom have sparked contentious moments with Clark, also made Team Collier.

WNBA fans now wonder if Clark deliberately skipped over Reese due to their longstanding rivalry, which doesn’t seem far-fetched.