RGII Says Angel Reese's Inner Circle Confirmed To Him She 'Hates' Caitlin Clark

"People in Angel’s inner circle called me and told me I was right."

The usual suspects in the sports media pounded on Robert Griffin III earlier in the season when he pointed out the obvious: Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark.

People immediately questioned Griffin's blackness for daring to criticize a black woman. Most notably, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark declared RGIII ineligible to discuss Reese because he married a white woman. Somehow, ESPN still employs Clark after his blatantly racist remarks.

On Thursday, Griffin confirmed that several members of Reese's inner circle contacted him about his comment. However, they didn't reach out to complain or belittle his white wife. According to Griffin, they contacted him to say he was right about Reese's feelings about Clark.

"People in Angel’s inner circle called me and told me I was right, and Angel Reese has grown to hate Caitlin Clark because of the media always asking her about Caitlin and being constantly compared to her," Griffin posted on X. "Some people made it about race, but I never did and never will. Instead of becoming the villain in anyone’s story, I decided to just not."

Again, Reese's disdain for Clark is hardly a secret. Just watch her play against Clark on the court or tweet about her on social media.

Last month, Reese shared a video on TikTok, mocking Clark as a little "white girl afraid to catch a fade." People like Ryan Clark and Jemele Hill only say otherwise because Reese is a black woman, and in their book, black women can do no wrong.

That's point number one. Second, it's hard to sympathize with Reese when members of her inner circle say she's tired of the constant questions about and comparisons to Clark. That is her own fault.

Put simply, Angel Reese is semi-famous because she chose to cast herself as the lead villain in Caitlin Clark's story two years ago during the NCAA Tournament. Had she not, Reese would be just like nearly every other player in the WNBA: Irrelevant.

So, yes, it's hard to separate Reese from Clark when all she's known for is animosity toward and jealousy of Clark. Even radio host Dan Patrick admitted as much earlier this year.

"But her attention, her notoriety is based off Caitlin Clark because she wins the national title, the first thing she does is mock Caitlin Clark," Patrick said. "And then, she doesn’t even celebrate with her teammates. So, she’s made it personal with Caitlin Clark. Then, she has played off of that."

Say what you will about RGIII – and we have – but he's telling the truth about Angel Reese. And that's why Black Twitter and people like Sarah Spain despise him so much. The truth is painful.