ESPN Has An Elle Duncan Problem Much Bigger Than Her 'D' Joke | Bobby Burack

While clever, the joke shows the anchor's confidence in getting away with things her white, conservative female counterparts cannot

ESPN has an Elle Duncan problem.

Over the weekend, Duncan made a "dick" joke during ESPN's broadcast of the WNBA All-Star Game. "We hope it gets a little bit more competitive," Duncan said of the first half. "Because like a girls’ trip to Cancun, right now, there’s no D."

The joke drew headlines from various sports and news outlets, and her name trended on X for nearly 24 hours afterward.

Admittedly, the joke was clever (though the executives at the Disney-owned sports network likely disagree). But that's not the point. The point is that while most ESPN talents – including those far more valuable than Duncan – walk on eggshells, she is on-air making dick jokes, praising Michelle Obama, and criticizing Republican legislation.

As a liberal black woman, Duncan knows she can get away with comments and actions others in the company simply can't. White women Ashley Brewer and Sam Ponder couldn't even favor conservative-leaning tweets without a call from management, yet Duncan can share overtly racist posts about white men without hearing a word from her bosses.

For example:

Duncan is a talented "SportsCenter" anchor. She's not David Dennis Jr. She actually shows enthusiasm about the topics she covers, unlike far too many sports anchors today. Still, there are any number of hosts who could fill her role without the perpetual headaches she causes.

Just consider the number of issues she has caused over the past few years. She:

Interrupted coverage of the NCAA Tournament to hold a moment of silence in protest of the Florida "Don't say gay" bill.

Used the "SportsCenter" set (without permission) to call on fathers to support on-demand abortions.

Reportedly questioned Sage Steele's blackness.

Shared conspiratorial posts from former MSNBC host Joy Reid.

Shouted out Jemele Hill after Hill accused ESPN management of racism.

Criticized Kirk Herbstreit, one of the biggest stars at ESPN, on July 4.

Brought up C-sections for black women to win a debate with Stephen A. Smith.

Violated ESPN political ban on the first episode of its new all-women's show.

Mocked Daniel Jones for his release.

For the record, those are only the examples of which the public is aware. Multiple sources inside ESPN tell OutKick that Duncan is more of an issue behind the scenes. We are told she hounds management with complaints about her colleagues – specifically Kevin Negandhi and Malika Andrews, the latter of whom the network added to its WNBA coverage this season.

Stephen A. and Pat McAfee are the only commentators at ESPN who cause more headaches for the company than Duncan. The difference is that Smith and McAfee are two of the biggest stars in the industry and are difference-makers in the ratings.

Duncan is just a hassle.

It took years, but ESPN eventually realized Stan Verrett, Bomani Jones, and Sarah Spain were no longer worth the trouble. Put simply, Duncan is also no longer worth the trouble.

As a practical matter, the only real reason to keep her on air, assuming she continues to behave like an imbecile, is the fear of parting ways with a black woman who will undoubtedly play the race card upon her release.

By contrast, ESPN fired Sam Ponder, Ashley Brewer, and Todd McShay with years left on their deals because they lacked the cards to play. Duncan has many cards to play.

Thus, she was confident enough to make a dick joke on ESPN during the WNBA All-Star Game.