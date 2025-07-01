Review: ESPN's New All Women's Show Included Praise For Michelle Obama, Push-Ups, Sing Alongs

On Monday, ESPN officially launched "Vibe Check."

The new all-women's show debuted on Disney+ with what the network calls its "Big 3," the trio of Elle Duncan, Chiney Ogwumike, and Andraya Carter. The three ladies previously drew praise (on social media and Awful Announcing) for their diversity and mean-spirited coverage of Caitlin Clark. There are few things young men, the majority of ESPN's viewership, enjoy more than three entitled women henpecking them about which sports and athletes they should support.

Still, since people at The Ringer and BET assured me the new show would be an instant success (they were really triggered by my skepticism), we decided to review the first episode.

The show started with a decision about the WNBA All-Star voting. The women didn't care to question the players inexplicably voting Clark ninth among guards (guards!). Instead, Elle Duncan performed push-ups while her co-hosts caterwauled about other players missing the cut:

That's one way to differentiate the vibes from "The View." Sorry, Joy.

In the next segment, the crew sang a song for their viewers and introduced special guest Robin Roberts. Duncan asked Roberts who the most famous person in her phone was. Before Roberts could answer, Duncan immediately winked and said, "Michelle Obama."

"I do love Michelle Obama," Roberts responded.

"Doesn't everybody," Duncan asked.

To answer: No, everyone doesn't love Michelle. She has become one of the most insufferable people in the spotlight. She has a net worth of over $100 million and has never held a real job, yet hosts a new podcast in which she moans about everything in her life – from America to racism, from her neighbors to her own husband.

Find a more fraudulent marriage, you cannot.

By the way, ESPN suspended Sage Steele for violating its "ban on politics." Will ESPN impose a similar punishment on Duncan? Based on her previous actions – like protesting GOP-led legislation on air – mark us down for "no."

As for that sing-along:

Fellow "Vibe Check" cover girls Hannah Storm and Monica McNutt will appear on the show later this week. Storm praised trans swimmer Lia Thomas for his bravery during Women's History Month. McNutt suggested that little girls were racist for supporting Caitlin Clark.

Long live the days of Chris Berman and Dan Patrick.

Also, after Malika Andrews successfully stages her coup on "WNBA Countdown," expect her to come for Duncan's spot there. (You have no idea how much this line will infuriate CAA.)

The show could also be a good place for Rebecca Lobo to check her vibes after apologizing for daring to utter, "That’s what makes America great" on a recent ESPN broadcast.

What pandering, cowardly buffoons these women are.

Despite what Dan Le Batard and that creepy little woman at Deadspin say, I have no issue with women in sports media. In fact, if you asked most of them, you'd probably find I've been quite supportive of them (or anyone who earned their position based on merit).

That said, building the first-ever all-women's show on ESPN around these particular personalities won't improve the perception of women in sports. The casting will ultimately turn more fans against women in sports.

ESPN should have taken our advice and recast its "Big 3" with Laura Rutledge, Jane Slater, and Ashley Brewer. Sure, it's basically illegal in 2025 to build a show around three attractive blonde women. (You have no idea how much this line will infuriate ESPN management.) However, sports fans like them. They actually talk about sports without doing push-ups and fawning over Obama's probably-estranged wife.

Anyway, ESPN PR called the launch "pretty awesome."

Good reminder that Disney also destroyed Pixar and Star Wars by using the same distorted logic it used to create a sports show around a bunch of unpleasant, spiteful mean girls.