ESPN's New All-Women's Show Features The Worst Of Sports Media

ESPN announced this week that it will debut an all-women's studio show next week called "Vibe Check." The program will air on Disney+ and as part of the network's upcoming $30 a month direct-to-consumer app.

The network says the show will feature the quintet of Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Monica McNutt, Chiney Ogwumike, and Hannah Storm.

At some point, the executives who make decisions like these should be held accountable. For too long, decision makers at ESPN have prioritized winning the press release over ratings. The launch of "Vibe Check" is no different. It shows a complete detachment from the fan base.

To whom exactly is this show even catered? The answer is certainly not young men, the vast majority of ESPN's viewers. Young men turn to sports for fun, for an escape from the exact type of people who will host this show.

Four of the co-hosts are known only for their mean girl-inspired, racially charged coverage of Caitlin Clark. The other one, Hannah Storm, is best known recently for recording a voice-over praising trans swimmer Lia Thomas during Women's History Month.

McNutt is the most unlikeable of the five. In March, she accused little girls in America of only rooting for Clark because she is white.

Find a more insufferable, racially-obsessed person on television anywhere. We dare you:

Elle Duncan's career highlights include reportedly questioning Sage Steele's blackness to executives, protesting the "Don't Say Gay" bill on-air, and calling for fathers to use their voices to encourage on-demand abortions for their daughters.

She's a real gem.

Ogwumike is a bit more of a conformist. She just wants to fit in with the other women. Last month, she uploaded a video to X, reporting that the accusations that a Fever fan shouted racial noises at Angel Reese were accurate. She eventually recorded an apology video after the WNBA found no such evidence, and sources say her bosses expressed disapproval of her initial remarks.

Andraya Carter doesn't make much noise. She mostly nods along in agreement as the other women utter nasty comments about Caitlin Clark and her fans.

Honest question: Have any ESPN executives ever attended a game or visited a sports bar?

If so, they'd be hard-pressed to find a single fan aching to hear from any of these five women. They are all preachy, perpetually offended, and mean-spirited.

If ESPN insists on launching an all-women's show, at least staff it with popular female commentators.

Laura Rutledge is the most popular and talented woman at ESPN. Go hire Jane Slater, who the average football fan would love. Try re-hiring Ashley Brewer, who ESPN fired because she was too white, attractive, and conservative.

Programming a sports network shouldn't be this hard. All it takes are commentators who know sports, like sports, and can discuss sports in a way that's entertaining. Enough of these finger-wagging, holier-than-thou dopes on Bluesky.

Honestly, prioritizing people like Elle Duncan and Monica McNutt on a mainstream sports network ought to be a fireable offense. It's bad business.

Prediction: This show will eventually air on ESPN daily.