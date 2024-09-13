ESPN's Elle Duncan Interrupts Tua Talk To Mention Black Women Having C-Sections

This is ESPN and it's worse than people tell you it is.

Need proof?

Stop for a second and listen, with your own ears, as SportsCenter's race and gender baiting blowhard Elle Duncan gives us a "First Take" soundbite that the Internet won't soon forget.

The context here is that Screamin' A. Smith and the First Take crew were having a conversation about Tua Tagovailoa suffering a concussion during Thursday night's game against the Bills. Screamin' went into a take on how men are willing to sacrifice everything to "provide and protect."

It was a heartfelt moment on why these guys keep putting their brains on the line.

And then it was Elle's turn. Buckle up.

"As someone who is a woman who has two scars that go from hip to hip because I've had two C-sections in an effort to provide for my family and create a family for my family, I understand sacrifice. A Black woman in this country, whose mortality rates are incredibly high, I understand making sacrifices."

Gender: Check

Race: Check

About me: Check

Lack of self-awareness: Check

Typical insufferable Elle Duncan: Check

Oppression Olympics: Check

The only thing missing here was some sort of mention about gays and lesbians. That would've turned this into one of the hottest takes after a solid Screamin' take in the history of takes.

This is why Elle Duncan is a perennial contender in the OutKick Woke All-Star Challenge. Me…me…me…race…gender…race…gender…me…me…me…RAWRRRRRR.

We just want to talk sports, hear people talk sports and not be bashed over the head

What we see here from Duncan is what happens when woke networks work to hit inclusion totals. Wait until ESPN has a trans SportsCenter host who wants Stephen A. to know what it's like to be a transG dude who has been cut twice to pump out two babies while being a trans man in America.

RAWRRRRRR!

Meanwhile, there's some dude who just worked his ass off on 3rd shift at some job he hates who just wants to come home and hear Screamin' give sizzling hot takes about men putting their brains on the line for their families so the family can be insanely wealthy.

3rd shift guy's weekend just started as he sits down to Tua concussion talk. He cracks a beer, kicks up his feet and holy s--t, Elle Duncan starts popping off about being black, being sliced open and being a black woman in America and how she knows all about sacrifice.

The more I think about it, the more I want Elle Duncan to never stop working for ESPN. This is the perfect content for that cesspool.

Call me an idiot. Agree with me. Share your opinion. Let it fly.

