NFL Fans Urge Tua Tagovailoa To Retire After Latest Concussion Scare

Unfortunately, Tua Tagovailoa is once again dealing with concerns about concussions.

The Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa unfortunately went down with three minutes left in the third quarter of Thursday night's primetime matchup against the Buffalo Bills after a head-first collision with Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Tagovailoa led with his head and shoulder in the sequence.

This is Tua's third official concussion.

READ: Tua Tagovailoa Scary Snapshot Will Endure Long After Dolphins-Bengals Outcome Is Forgotten

Tagovailoa lay on his back, struggling to get up with his arm awkwardly stuck out, clenching his fist. The Dolphins medical staff assisted Tua as he got up and walked gingerly off the field. Tagovailoa headed straight to the locker room.

He was joined by his family, including his wife and two children, in the locker room.

Tua was ruled out with a concussion after just six minutes of evaluation, according to the Thursday Night Football broadcast.

Hamlin seemed shaken up by the frightening sight of an injured Tua. Buffalo escaped with the win, 31-10.

Players from both teams immediately took a knee, witnessing a frightening scene that had haunted Tua in the past.

Tua Urged To Retire After Latest Head Trauma

During the 2022 season, Tagovailoa suffered two concussions in the span of four days, which prompted serious concern over the 26-year-old's health and the Dolphins' concussion protocols.

As OutKick's Senior NFL Writer Armando Salguero previously wrote, the image of Tua going down with a concussion and holding his fingers awkwardly due to the concussion imprinted itself on football fans' memory.

That image immediately came to mind on Thursday — a tragic repeat.

Armando added on Thursday that "Tua could miss significant time based on concussion history."

READ: Tua Tagovailoa Scary Snapshot Will Endure Long After Dolphins-Bengals Outcome Is Forgotten

Skylar Thompson took the spot under center with Tua out.

Reactions to Tua's injury immediately called for the former fifth-overall pick to retire based on his serious history of head injuries.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant called for the NFL to intervene and urged Tua to consider stepping away.

Dez posted on X: "That’s it…. NFL go ahead and do the right thing. Tua has had entirely way too many concussions. He need to retire for his longevity health concerns."

SOCIAL MEDIA CALLS FOR TUA TO RETIRE AFTER LATEST CONCUSSION:

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com