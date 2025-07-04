Elle Duncan Calls Out ESPN Teammate Kirk Herbstreit Over Comments About Her Fandom

Kirk Herbstreit is not a fan of broadcasters showing fandom on-air, particularly ESPN anchor Elle Duncan.

"If you are a personality, like a Bill Simmons, or a Stephen A., or a Pat McAfee … part of their schtick is kind of that," Herbstreit said this week on the Next Man Up podcast.

"But you watch SportsCenter and Elle Duncan is sitting there cheering for Georgia," Herbstreit continued. "She’s openly cheering. I’m not a fan of that personally. I think it hurts your credibility. When that team is playing other teams, fans are looking at you like … That’s different."

Duncan quickly responded on X, providing a sarcastic response to Herbstreit's observation.

"Didn’t have this on my bingo card for today but my fandom doesn’t impact in any way what or how we talk about teams on air. Ever. I…JUST..BARK?? Also **whispers** I’m not the only one. So why I get singled out?" Duncan posted.

Herbstreit's criticism is fair.

Elle Duncan is not a personality or an entertainer. She is the co-host of the flagship 6 p.m. "SportsCenter." Yet she dances around the set, barking and cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs when viewers just want her to read them the highlights and box scores.

Can you imagine previous anchors like Dan Patrick, Chris Berman, Sage Steele, or John Anderson acting like drunken college students while hosting "SportsCenter?" Of course, not. Nor would any of the other current top anchors at ESPN – be they Scott Van Pelt, Rece Davis, Laura Rutledge, or Matt Barrie.

*Whispers* Elle is the only one.

Moreover, she's a detriment to the brand. Two days ago, Duncan violated ESPN's ban on politics policy by praising and fawning over former first lady Michelle Obama on-air. Today, she called out one of the biggest and most important talents at her company.

Duncan's history of embarrassing the company is long, including an on-air protest of the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act, which simply barred educators from discussing sex with children in third grade or lower.

However, Duncan is a liberal black woman. So, she remains employed. For now – at least until the company can strategically dismiss her in a way that she can't sue for discrimination.

Still, imagine how frustrated her bosses must be to have to address her calling out a teammate, one of her top teammates, on July 4, when most of the top executives are on vacation. Duncan could have addressed Herbstreit's comments privately, either with him or the company. She didn't. Instead, she chose to make her response public and generate headlines during a holiday weekend.

Talk about privilege…