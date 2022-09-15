The Preview For ‘Amsterdam’ With Christian Bale Is A Jolt Of Energy To The Heart

“Amsterdam” looks like a very interesting film.

The upcoming murder mystery film set in the 1930s with Christian Bale premieres October 7, and judging from the latest preview, we might have to slap a must-watch label on it.

“Amsterdam” has a loaded cast.

As you could tell from the preview, the cast is outrageously loaded. Bale is joined by Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Taylor Swift, Robert DeNiro and other major talent.

“Amsterdam” with Christian Bale looks great. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rlT5hdcojRE)

What is the last movie to have so many stars? Has it ever happened? I truly don’t know, but “Amsterdam” looks epic.

Whenever you can get Bale and Robbie in a film together and round out the cast with more A-list talent, you know you’re doing something right.

Plus, everyone knows Americans love a great mystery. It’s why people love true crime documentaries. The film’s IMDB page states the main characters “uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.”

Christian Bale and Margot Robbie will star in Amsterdam. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rlT5hdcojRE)

It’s unclear right now whether or not it’s a true plot. Either way, there’s no doubt people will be diving into whatever mystery there is to uncover in “Amsterdam.”