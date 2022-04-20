Ben Affleck, Matt Damon Team Up For Nike-Michael Jordan Movie

A feature film revolving around Nike’s historic bid to sign Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan to their brand is in the works.

The untitled project will be spearheaded by Ben Affleck, who is set to direct, write and star in the movie and longtime collaborator Matt Damon, who will also star and co-write the project.

The story will focus on Nike co-founder Phil Knight (played by Affleck) and former exec Sonny Vaccaro’s (played by Damon) improbable efforts to lure Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan for a sneaker deal that would eventually become an empire.

Though Affleck and Damon are known for their Oscar-winning work on 1997’s Good Will Hunting (winning Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars), the two Hollywood figures recently co-wrote and starred in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel (2021). The flick generated a positive consensus from critics, but audiences didn’t show up for the historical drama.

According to the Variety report, this will mark Affleck’s first time directing his longtime collaborator in Damon.

In his last appearance in a sports flick, Damon portrayed racing legend Carroll Shelby alongside Christian Bale in Ford v. Ferrari (2019).

And who doesn’t like Ford v. Ferrari.

Affleck has four titles under his director’s belt. Gone Baby Gone (2007), The Town (2010) and Argo (2012) were all well-received by critics and the box office but his latest venture, Live By Night (2016), became Affleck’s first directorial miss.

His third project, Argo, won Best Picture at the Oscars. Affleck was not nominated for Best Director that year but won the BAFTA’s top directing honor.

As of current reporting, there is no official release date scheduled for the Amazon-produced title.

