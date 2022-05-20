Margot Robbie Is Having A Major Movie Moment 

Hey, any excuse to talk about Margot Robbie and we’ll gladly take it. The bombshell and Bombshell actress was trending today when news broke about a new film project that Robbie has signed on for that will involve acting and producing in a new movie within the Ocean’s Eleven franchise.

If you’re keeping track we’ve had: Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen and Ocean’s Eight, which featured an all-female cast.

Margot Robbie attends Warner Bros. Premiere of “The Suicide Squad” at The Landmark Westwood. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

This newest Ocean’s revival (which has yet to be given a title or the green light for that matter) is said to be set in 1960’s Europe and will serve as a prequel to the 2001 heist hit.

Jay Roach, who directed Robbie in the 2019 hit Bombshell is slated to direct the newest addition to the franchise with Margot’s husband, Tom Ackerley also serving as one of the producers on the film. Production is aiming to behind by spring of 2023.

Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Jay Roach attend Special Screening Of Liongate’s “Bombshell” at Regency Village Theatre. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

And speaking of Ocean’s movies, this is just one of many that Robbie has coming down the pike. Margot will star alongside her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt as well as Olivia Wilde in a Damien Chazelle-directed film entitled Babylon due out later this year.

While the plot of the movie is still under wraps it is rumored to be a period Hollywood film. The highly anticipated Greta Gerwig flick, Barbie which also stars Robbie, is currently filming and expected to release sometime in 2023. Not only does Margot have two addition films currently in post production (Amsterdam and Asteroid City) but two more have been announced in addition to the Ocean’s Eleven picture (Ruin and Gotham City Sirens).

Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt attend the “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

What can we say other than, it’s Margot Robbie’s world and we’re all just living in it. And loving it by the way!