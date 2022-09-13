Margot Robbie And Brad Pitt Are Electric In The Trailer For ‘Babylon’

“Babylon” looks like it’s going to be a shot of adrenaline to the heart.

The film with Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt will chronicle “outsized ambition and outrageous excess” leading to the downfall of Hollywood stars in the 1920s.

The trailer has some serious vibes that mesh with “The Great Gatsby,” “Wolf of Wall Street” and general themes of chaos. Fire it up below.

What do we all think about the first look at “Babylon”? I can only speak for myself, but I think it looks pretty solid.

The plot is intriguing, and we all know Americans love stories about the rise and fall of chaotic characters. It’s a story as old as time.

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt team up for an A-list duo.

Add in the fact Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt are the two leads in the film, and it’s hard to imagine the movie doesn’t rock.

Both are legit Hollywood superstars, and both have already been in a movie with a slightly similar tone when they starred in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie star in “Babylon.” (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fp3BpR6mx4g)

Granted, that was about the golden age of Hollywood and Charles Manson, but it definitely played heavily on people clinging to their last grasps of fame.

Now, they’re back together for “Babylon.” It looks like the pair might have another major hit on their hands.

You can catch “Babylon” starting everywhere January 6 and in select theaters on Christmas.