Al Michaels Shocked Kirk Herbstreit With His Lavish Halftime Eating Habits

Al Michaels eats like a king during Thursday Night Football games, and Kirk Herbstreit was STUNNED when he first witnessed the spread.

Herbstreit and Michaels partnered up this season for the first time on Amazon’s new TNF package, and, for the most part, the newly-formed duo sounded pretty good. The games STUNK, but hey, that’s not their fault.

Anyway, Herbie appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast this week, and said his biggest takeaway from Year 1 in the booth with 78-year-old Al Michaels was just how well the legend feasts during the halftime break.

“Two things, if a vegetable gets near him he’ll put a fork in your hand … he does not eat vegetables,” Herbstreit said. “Number two … this dude, we get to halftime, he’s got like steak, shrimp, he doesn’t touch the mashed potatoes but they have real silverware and a plate, and you only have eight minutes of halftime in the NFL.

“As soon as the first half is over, the headphones are off, back behind that screen they have like a table set (up), and it’s like fine dining for eight minutes and he’s eating and talking and it blew me away. I was not expecting that.”

Kirk Herbstreit confirms that Al Michaels feasts like a king when calling a game. Legend.

pic.twitter.com/3LGZYQyEDV — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 6, 2023

Love that. Can’t get enough of it, frankly. Al Michaels is an absolute legend of the game, and he deserves to dine like a king whenever he damn well wants.

Steak, shrimp, glass of red wine, light up a candle and throw on some smooth jazz while Herbie and the rest of the gang quickly mow through a lukewarm turkey sandwich that takes three minutes to fully unwrap.

What a legend.

Kirk Herbstreit did NOT expect Al Michaels to eat like a king. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Amazon)

And how about 78-year-old Al Michaels just blatantly refusing to eat his veggies? When you’re that old and have accomplished as much as Al has, you eat what you want, when you want and in whatever setting you want.

If Al Michaels wants nothing but surf and turf for dinner during halftime of a stinky Thursday night game the stupid schedule-makers forced on him, then that’s what he gets.

Deal with it.