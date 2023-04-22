AJ Brown Is Very Much In Favor Of A Reunion WIth Derrick Henry In Philly

Videos by OutKick

Could Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry could be on the move and headed to the Philadelphia Eagles? While that’s just a rumor at this point, one of Henry’s former teammates — current Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown would like to see it happen.

The rumor that Henry could be on the trading block came courtesy of Akbar Gbajabiamila. The former NFLer turned host of CBS’ The Talk and NBC’s American Ninja Warrior tweeted the possible blockbuster on Saturday.

BREAKING: Move out the way, Derrick Henry (@KingHenry_2) is headed to The @Eagles 🦅 pic.twitter.com/RQCfURvmn8 — Akbar Gbajabiamila (@Akbar_Gbaja) April 22, 2023

While again, this is nothing more than a juicy rumor, it didn’t keep Brown from chiming in. He and Henry made for a potent offensive punch in Tennessee before Brown was dealt to the Eagles after an acrimonious end to his time as a Titan.

Nobody has #22. Make it happen if it’s possible 💪🏾 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 22, 2023

According to CBS Sports, Brown is right, There’s no No. 22 on the Birds roster at the moment after Marcus Epps wore it last season. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent.

I think we can all assume that when it comes to the possibility of trading for Derrick Henry, just about any team in the National Football League would “make it happen if it’s possible.”

Still, it’s good to know that one of his old teammates is on board with the idea.

There hasn’t been much to suggest a trade is happening aside from Gbajabiamila’s tweet, however, Henry is in the final year of his current four-year deal with the Titans.

