Derrick Henry Does Not Consider Himself NFL’s Best Back

Some would consider Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry to be the best in the league. You’ll find very few people who would want to die on the hill that he isn’t the best at the position.

However, he thinks there’s someone better than him.

During the telecast of the Titans’ 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, NBC’s Mike Tirico mentioned a conversation he had with Henry before the game.

“Talked to Derrick during the week, and I said, ‘how’s the best running back on the planet?’ And he said, ‘no, that’s Nick Chubb,’” Tirico said.

That’s high praise for Derrick Henry courtesy of the Sunday Night Football play-by-play man (who went on to say he didn’t buy Henry’s modesty) and even higher praise for the Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, who according to Derrick Henry is the best on the planet. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Henry and Chubb are practically neck-and-neck to be the NFL’s leading rusher. Through Week 9, Henry has the slight edge with 870 yards to Chubb’s 841. At the moment, third place bellings to the Giants’ Saquon Barkley with a tally of 779 yards.

Both running backs should reach the 1,000-yard mark this season. If they both do, it would make it four-straight seasons that they both reached eclipsed that total.

Chubb leads the league in rushing touchdowns this season, with 10 to his name. Henry is just behind him with 9.

