A.J. Brown Burned Titans By Sharing ‘Every Detail’ From Time In Tennessee With Eagles Before Week 13 Blowout

Videos by OutKick

When the Tennessee Titans traded wide receiver AJ Brown to Philadelphia in the middle of last April’s NFL Draft, it sent shockwaves across the league. One of the top pass-catchers in the AFC was headed to the NFC in exchange for the No. 18 overall pick and a third-round pick.

It seemed like the Eagles got the better end of the deal, but it came with a caveat. Brown needed to get paid.

The fourth-year receiver was asking for a contract that Tennessee was unwilling to pay, so it shipped him north, where he signed a a four-year, $100 million contract, with $57 million guaranteed. Brown went on to have a career year in catches, yards gained, and touchdowns en route to Super Bowl LVII.

On their path to “the big game,” the Eagles beat the Titans. Philadelphia won 35-10 and Brown went for 119 yards and two touchdowns against his former team.

Part of the reason for Brown’s big game against Tennessee may have stemmed from a lack of defense. Part of it may have stemmed from Nick Sirianni and his staff knowing everything there was to know about their opponents.

AJ Brown spilled all of the tea.

He recently spoke with NFL veterans Daren Bates and Jalen Collins on the Raw Room podcast and said that he gave “every detail” about his former team to his current team.

I’m talking about the cans, everything. I gave it all. ‘Cause they don’t change nothing! They don’t change nothing! — A.J. Brown, via Raw Room

While discussing the insight he provided, Brown broke down the Titans’ entire scheme. He shared how the team checks out of play calls, how it runs its routes, and how it operates on both sides of the ball.

According to @1kalwaysopen_, the @Titans might need to change them call signals 👀



From ep 141: https://t.co/SWGR03COXv pic.twitter.com/yPIyVVoxoe — Raw Room (@Raw__Room) February 21, 2023

While most NFL teams use similar systems, Brown was able to reveal everything because it was all the same as when he was there. Needless to say, the staff in Nashville is going to have to make some sweeping changes to its systems after their former pass-catcher’s appearance on Raw Room!