A.J. Brown Talks Titans Breakup Ahead Of Revenge Game

A.J. Brown’s split with the Tennessee Titans could be described in a lot of ways, but “amicable” is not one of them.

Brown talked about the ordeal and how it made him a polarizing figure to say the least ahead of the Birds’ meeting with the Titans this weekend.

AJ Brown on being at peace with how things ended with the Titans, and why he feels like he’s won. pic.twitter.com/u5XFonc3xB — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 30, 2022

“I’m pretty sure there are still some people who love me. And I’m pretty sure there are some people who hate my guts,” Brown said.

“But however it happens or whatever happens, I’m just going to be excited for another opportunity. I have come to peace about it, you know, I’m with the Eagles. We’re 10-1. We’re doing a really good job here. Of course, early on, you know, I had mixed emotions, but I changed my family’s life forever, he explained.”

That was the goal. So, I’m thankful for Tennessee but I’m here in Philly now.”

Brown was dealt to the Eagles in April after he and the Titans couldn’t agree on an extension. Philadelphia shipped off the 18th and 101st picks in the 2022 draft for Brown, then inked him to a 4-year, $100 million extension.

After that, things have been tense. A few months after the trade, Brown got into a spat with a Titans fan.

For the love of God , I was the best receiver to play for your franchise. Shut up and move on. You mad at the wrong person 🕺 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) June 10, 2022

Earlier this season, Brown threw a shot at Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, saying that his former coach handled things “the Belichick way” and that there was no time for fun in the Titans locker room.

Brown will face his old team on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle