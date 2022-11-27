No Breakfast Of Champions For No. 5 LSU After Losing To Awful Aggies, 38-23

Scoop, score, and the SEC championship game is suddenly a meaningless scrimmage – as far as the College Football Playoff is concerned.

Unranked and unloved Texas A&M broke a six-game, two-month SEC losing streak Saturday night with a blockbuster, 38-23 upset of No. 5 and SEC West champion LSU in front of a rocking 102,000 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Texas A&M tight end Donovan Green makes a catch for a 3-yard touchdown and a 17-10 lead over No. 5 LSU late in the first half Saturday night in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The 10.5-point favorite Tigers (9-3, 6-2 SEC) will still go to Atlanta to play No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) Saturday (4 p.m., CBS) in the SEC title game. But even if LSU wins, it will likely not make the CFP four-team playoff. A two-loss team has never even made the field, but the Tigers had a chance with a win over Georgia as a No. 5 team.

But not with three losses, and not with the last one to a 5-7 Texas A&M that finished 2-6 in the SEC for last in the West.

JIMBO FISHER MAY HAVE TO STOP CALLING PLAYS

Meanwhile, embattled Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher can breathe a sigh of relief after his firing has been discussed for weeks. He may have survived anyway, but now he goes into the off-season with a huge win as the Aggies ruined LSU’s CFP dream.

Texas A&M wide receiver Jalen Preston predicted two weeks ago that the Aggies would ruin LSU’s cereal with an upset. Consider LSU’s Wheaties soggy now. No Breakfast of Champions for the Tigers. And the Aggies finally have something to smile about.

“We haven’t got the results we wanted,” Fisher said of his team that was ranked No. 6 before the season. “I always say adversity reveals character. I’m happy for the seniors and for the future and what we can do.”

Texas A&M Took Back Momentum With Scoop And Score

LSU had come back from a 17-10 halftime deficity to tie 17-17 in the third quarter after a three-and-out by the Aggies and had the momentum. But LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels fumbled on a third-and-one play from his 35-yard line after a hit by lineback Edgerrin Cooper. Defensive back Demani Richardson scooped and scored from 27 yards out to give the Aggies a 24-17 lead.

Now, it will not matter which team win the SEC title game. Georgia is going regardless. LSU is not going regardless.

LSU was the second top five team in the CFP rankings to fall on Saturday. No. 2 Ohio State lost big, 45-23, at home to No. 3 Michigan early in the day, damaging its playoff hopes.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF DOWN TO 6 FOR 4 SPOTS

So, the top four in the next CFP rankings on Tuesday night could be No. 1 Georgia (12-0), No. 2 Michigan (12-0), No. 3 TCU (12-0) and No. 4 USC (11-1). TCU is currently No. 4 and beat Iowa State, 62-14, Saturday night. No. 6 USC beat No. 15 Notre Dame, 38-27, late Saturday night.

USC Could Be The Team That Moves Into Top 4

With a win over No. 16 UCLA last week, USC could close the season with three straight wins over ranked teams by winning the Pac-12 title game against an undetermined opponent.

Amazingly, LSU has wins over five of the six SEC teams that beat A&M this season – Mississippi State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida and Auburn.

Every picture tells a story, don’t it? LSU coach Brian Kelly’s hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff final four in his first season with the Tigers fell by the wayside at Texas A&M Saturday night.

The Aggies Offense Dominated LSU

Texas A&M took a commanding 31-17 lead on a one-handed, 21-yard touchdown catch by wide receiver Moose Muhammad III from true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Aggies went up 38-17 on a 10-yard run by tailback Devon Achane midway through the fourth quarter.

Achane, a junior, played after missing A&M’s last two games, and LSU could not stop him. He finished with 215 yards on 38 carries after refusing to opt out of the game.

“That’s Devon,” Fisher said. “He’s the absolute competitor.”

LSU cut it to 38-23 at the six-minute mark on a 3-yard touchdown run by tailback John Emery, but it was already over.