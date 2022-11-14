Texas A&M’s Jalen Preston Hoping To Beat LSU, ‘Piss In Their Cornflakes’

The 2022 season is coming to an end for Texas A&M, with no bowl game to play for after losing to Auburn this past weekend. Sitting at 3-7 on the season, the Aggies have games against UMass and LSU left on their schedule before players like wide receiver Jalen Preston head home earlier than expected.

On Monday, Preston was asked what the focus of the team is over these last two games. His answer did not disappoint.

“We’re playing to get this chip off our shoulder. Obviously, we’ve been losing and we’re just trying to prove that we can do it. With UMass coming up, hopefully come out here and dominate them. And with LSU coming up, hopefully we can like ‘I don’t know if this is bad’, but piss in their cornflakes. That’s what we wanna do.”

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But, as ugly as this season has been for the Aggies, at least the players are still giving opponents some bulletin board material for the final two games. First off, there isn’t a team on the Aggies schedule that should be taken lightly, App State is the perfect example. Second, where was this talk five or six weeks ago about being motivated and looking to cause a ruckus?

Tigers Get ‘Bulletin Board Material’ From Texas A&M While Chasing SEC Glory

Preston is coming off a game in which he scored a touchdown on Saturday against Auburn, the only one of the game for the Aggies. The young man was certainly in his feelings when talking to the media today, understanding that this season has been dreadful. Going out and giving the LSU players something to hype them up for a game that will not need any extra motivation is bold.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Tigers will be playing for a chance at the College Football Playoff, having already cemented their spot in the SEC Championship. A loss to the Aggies would most certainly end any chance LSU has at getting into the Playoff. They will need an impressive win in College Station and an upset over Georgia in the SEC Championship to be in the conversation for the Top. Even then, one-loss Tennessee would still be under consideration for a spot over the Tigers.

As for Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies, he better have his team ready to go on Saturday, even if it’s only UMass heading to town. In just under two weeks, LSU will be coming to A&M looking to make the Aggies offseason worse than already expected.

It’s been one crazy year in College Station.