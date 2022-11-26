Michigan Manhandles Ohio State, 45-23, And May Have Knocked Buckeyes From Playoffs

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will rise.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said last summer and again last week that sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy could “turn water to wine.”

And on Saturday, Harbaugh could have left Ohio Stadium saying, “Thank you, Jesus” as McCarthy threw three touchdowns and ran for another in a stunning, 45-23 victory at No. 2 Ohio State.

Now, what will Harbaugh say about Ohio State and coach Ryan Day? Stay tuned.

The Wolverines (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) advance to the Big Ten championship game next week and will rise to No. 2 or No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. Michigan won at Ohio Stadium for the first time since 2000 after nine straight losses and won back-to-back games in this rivalry for the first time since 1999-2000.

THE REAL GAME OF THE CENTURY THIS SEASON

With the convincing loss, Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) may be in danger of falling out of the CFP rankings’ top four. The last rankings before the four-team playoffs will be on Sunday, December 4th. It was Ohio State’s largest margin of defeat against Michigan since a 28-0 loss in 1993.

That’s Michigan with an “M,” by the way.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy talks to his coach Jim Harbaugh before the Ohio State game on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy Dominated Ohio State

Starting his first game in the Ohio State series, McCarthy completed 12 of 24 passes for 283 yards. Ohio State quarterback and Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud hit 31 of 48 for 349 yards and two touchdown, but he threw two interceptions.

“Everything about it was magical,” McCarthy said on FOX after the game. “But the job’s not finished. Let’s go! Go Blue!”

McCarthy tied the game 10-10 midway through the second quarter on a 69-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cornelius Johnson. McCarthy hit Johnson again two minutes later for a 75-yard touchdown and the Wolverines’ first lead of the game at 17-13. McCarthy found tight end Colston Loveland for a 45-yard touchdown and 24-20 lead early in the third quarter, and the Wolverines never trailed again.

Michigan tailback Donovan Edwards eludes a tackler during the second quarter at Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

“They were stopping the run, but they let the passes get open deep,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy scored on a 3-yard run for a 31-20 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Michigan Running Back Donovan Edwards Shined

The Wolverines managed just 14 yards rushing in the first half, but the passes soon opened up the runs.

And Michigan did not even need its Heisman Trophy contending tailback Blake Corum, who started, but ran just twice for six yards because of a knee injured last week. Donovan Edwards filled in for Corum and then some. On a simple off right tackle play, Edwards rambled 75 yards for a touchdown to ice it at 38-23 with 7:11 to play.

Edwards then added an 85-yard touchdown run for the 45-23 lead with 3:19 to go. He finished with 216 yards on 22 carries.

“Walking out of here with a win,” McCarthy said. “That’s all that matters.”