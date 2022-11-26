Blake Corum will attempt to take the field today against Ohio State.

The star Michigan running back is dealing with a knee injury he suffered against Illinois, and his status for the rivalry game has been shrouded in secrecy.

Now, it looks like he’ll at least try to get some reps. ESPN reported the future NFL player “is expected to attempt to play” against the Buckeyes.

Blake Corum will try to play against Ohio State. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What kind of impact will Blake Corum have?

While it’s interesting that Corum will try to play after it looked like his status was highly-doubtful, the main question is what kind of impact he can have.

When healthy, Corum is an absolute superstar. On the season, he has 1,457 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. There’s a real chance he’ll be in New York as a Heisman finalist once the season is over.

Michigan plays Ohio State Saturday. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

However, if Corum isn’t at 100%, which seems likely, it’s hard to imagine he’s going to be able to slice and dice up OSU’s defense.

It’d be one thing if he had a hand or arm injury, but he has a knee injury. Given the amount of cutting and planting RBs must do, it’s hard to overstate how significant a knee injury can be.

If Corum struggles and Donovan Edwards also doesn’t play, the rushing attack will fall to C.J. Stokes, who has just 53 attempts on the season.

Blake Corum will reportedly play Saturday against Ohio State. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We’ll find out at noon EST how Corum does, but right now, Michigan fans should be very cautious about expecting him to do much.