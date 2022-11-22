Michigan Player Appears To Accidentally Leak Blake Corum’s Health Status

Michigan fans shouldn’t expect to see Blake Corum on the field against Ohio State.

The superstar running back and likely Heisman finalist suffered a knee injury during a close win over Illinois last weekend, and all eyes in the state of Michigan are on him as people wait to see if he’ll play.

Well, Wolverines offensive lineman Ryan Hayes might have accidentally let it slip that the team won’t have Corum ready to roll.

Will Blake Corum play against Ohio State? (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

“We plan on this. He’s a great player, but I think everybody else is just going to step up with him out and I think that we’re up to the challenge and we’ll do that,” Hayes explained to the press Monday when talking about Corum, according to 247Sports.

What is the truth with Blake Corum?

This is actually the most straightforward remark fans have had on Corum since he went down against Illinois.

Jim Harbaugh revealed there was no serious damage, but didn’t really elaborate past that. Monday, Corum claimed he’d “be back” while handing out Thanksgiving turkeys, but again, there wasn’t any information past that.

Now, a member of the Michigan Wolverines has straight up said that Corum isn’t going to play Saturday. At the very least, he claimed he’s “out” and the team is prepared for other people to step up.

If you’re a fan of the Wolverines, what Hayes said was very literally the last thing you wanted to hear.

Blake Corum is dealing with a knee injury ahead of the Ohio State game. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Now, it will be up to Harbaugh and Blake Corum’s teammates to find a way to get the job done without him. Given the talent on Ohio State’s roster, Michigan will have their work cut out for them. Right now, the spread is holding steady at -7.5 in favor of OSU, but you can expect that to change if Michigan officially rules Corum out.

Blake Corum’s status remains unknown for the Ohio State game. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Let us know in the comments which team you expect to roll. Right now, I’m definitely riding with OSU.