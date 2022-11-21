Blake Corum did not let a knee injury stop him from giving back to his community. While doing so, the 21-year-old Michigan running back provided a very vague update on his health.

Corum, who has rushed for 1,457 yards and 18 touchdowns through 11 games in 2022, came out of Saturday’s game against Illinois during the second half. Initial x-rays were negative and he did not tear his ACL, but OutKick’s Dr. David Chao does not believe he will play against Ohio State this weekend.

Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines walks off the field after a 19-17 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Michigan Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

No matter the extent of Corum’s injury, he was able to walk on Sunday. And because he could, it meant that he was able to do some good around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Since being granted the ability to profit from his Name, Image and Likeness, Corum has cashed-in. According to On3 Sports, his projected annual value hovers above $1 million.

With that money, Corum set out on a new tradition last fall and carried it into 2022. He uses his own bank account to purchase turkeys for the people of Ypsilanti in need.

This year, Corum and a group of volunteers distributed 300 turkeys and 300 gallons of milk— one day after injuring his knee against the Illini.

#Michigan RB Blake Corum giving out turkeys in Ypsilanti. pic.twitter.com/LGMW9GMJzT — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) November 20, 2022

Blake Corum using his NIL money to provide turkeys to families here in Ypsilanti pic.twitter.com/lbC3d70aju — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 20, 2022

Corum’s annual ‘Giving Back 2 Give Thanks’ is a really awesome way for Name, Image and Likeness to have an impact on people beyond the athletes. What he does for people who may not be able to afford basic Thanksgiving spreads speaks wonders about his character and who he is as a person.

“He’s a better human than he is a football player,” his father said to the Detroit News.

While taking part in his Thanksgiving give back, Corum was asked about his knee and provided a very vague update. He said that he will be back.

UM’s Blake Corum using his NIL money to donate turkeys for Thanksgiving in Ypsilanti a second straight year



Regarding his knee: “It’s good. I’ll be fine. I’ll be back” pic.twitter.com/AeC5T7OzKB — angelique (@chengelis) November 20, 2022

Does that mean he will be on the field Saturday against the Buckeyes? Does it mean that he could return for the Big Ten Championship in two weeks or a bowl game in a month or so?

All of that is unclear. However, the fact that he was out moving across Ypsilanti, Michigan on Sunday is a good sign. It also made his turkey distribution even more special to have him out there.