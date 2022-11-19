Michigan RB Blake Corum Likely To Miss Ohio State Showdown With Knee Injury: Analysis

Michigan running back and Heisman hopeful Blake Corum avoided knee injury catastrophe but likely will miss next week’s contest against rival Ohio State. With his left foot planted, he took a direct blow to his knee.

Michigan survived against Illinois to set up a matchup of undefeated Big Ten teams with College Football Playoff implications. The Wolverines are going to have to win without their star running back.

Many initially feared ACL tear but Corum did return to the game. He left after one carry for five yards in the second half. X-rays were negative but one would expect that. ACL tears are readily detectable by physical exam and there is no way the medical staff would allow a return with an unstable knee.

By video, Corum appears to have suffered a MCL sprain with a likely bone bruise. A MRI is coming to confirm the injuries. With a mild MCL, he might be able to play with a brace and run but cutting would be difficult. A bone bruise is not something Corum should try to play thru given the potential for long-term cartilage problems if rushed back.

Despite the huge matchup, the circumstances point to Corum missing. He also has a future NFL career to consider. The timing is not good but doing the right thing will have him out for the Buckeye showdown next week.