Michigan Star Pulls Classy Move For People In Need During Thanksgiving

Michigan star Blake Corum is going out of his way to help people for Thanksgiving.

The talented running back is, once again, handing out free turkeys for the holiday. This year he’s handing out a total of 300 turkeys and 300 gallons of milk.

Excited to announce my second annual Give Back 2 Give Thanks turkey drive 🦃. See y’all next Sunday pic.twitter.com/LLaGy3Z7n1 — #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) November 13, 2022

While the holidays are certainly a great time, this time of year can also be difficult for people who might be struggling financially.

It’s a tough thing to talk about, but it’s true. Given the state of our economy, inflation and food prices, there might be more people struggling than usual during Thanksgiving.

Blake Corum is stepping up to make sure people in his local areas of Michigan have food to eat for Thanksgiving.

Blake Corum is handing out free turkeys for Thanksgiving. It’s the second year in a row he’s helped out people in need. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Even the most passionate Ohio State fans should be able to admit this is a great move from the Michigan Wolverines sensation.

It’s now the second year in a row he’s stepped up to help the needy. It’s becoming a great trend, and hopefully, it motivates other people to get involved.

If you’re capable of helping people in need, there’s no reason not to. That’s even truer during the holiday season.