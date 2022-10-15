Michigan RB Vomits On Field, Immediately Picks Up First Down

You’ve heard of a puke-and-rally, right? How about doing it on a college football field in front of 100,000+ people in one of the biggest games of the season? That’s the kind of dedication shown by Michigan running back Blake Corum on Saturday.

In a huge Big Ten showdown between the #10 Penn State Nittany Lions and the #5 Michigan Wolverines at the Big House in Ann Arbor, tensions are high. So high that Corum couldn’t contain himself while getting ready for an early third down play.

Facing 3rd and 1 from the Penn State 20-yard-line, Blake Corun had his number called. Maybe he was nervous, understanding the gravity of this HUGE first quarter play. Whatever the reason, Corum vomited on the field just seconds before the snap.

You hate to see it 😅 pic.twitter.com/HmAn9FdbZQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022

That did not stop Michigan from snapping the ball or from handing it off to Corum. And like a true warrior, Corum picked up the first down.

You think a little vomit was going to stop Michigan RB Blake Corum? Heck no!

Michigan would end up kicking a field goal on the drive. Later in the first half, Corum would plunge in from the 1-yard line and is having a heck of a first half for Michigan, though they have since blown a 13-point lead.

Maybe puking on the field makes you better. Or maybe Blake Corum should stick to handing out Sour Patch Kids before the game and not eating them.

No wonder @blake_corum is a fan favorite 😂 🍬 pic.twitter.com/pnOc1hx0Na — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022

The Michigan staff is probably happy that Corum only vomited on the field and didn’t do what SMU’s mascot did last night. That would have been a much tougher clean up.